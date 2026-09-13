Video: DEATH BECOMES HER First Curtain Call in Celevland





Death Becomes Her's North American Tour marked its first preview performance with a curtain call video posted to the show's YouTube channel, capturing the company taking its bows in Cleveland.

Death Becomes Her is a musical comedy based on the 1992 film of the same name, following the rivalry between two frenemies who become entangled in a battle over eternal youth and beauty. The touring production follows the show's Broadway run and brings the story's dark comedy and supernatural stakes to audiences across North America.

Leading the company are Jackie Burns (Madeline Ashton), Kristen Beth Williams (Helen Sharp), Ken Marino (Ernest Menville), Nasia Thomas (Viola Van Horn), Louis A. Williams Jr. (Chagall), Michael Buchanan (Stefan), and Gail Bennett (Standby for Madeline Ashton and Helen Sharp).



The cast also includes Calvin Cooper, Nick Cortazzo, Tiki Hopson, Karma Jenkins, Tyler Jimenez, Caroline Kane, Bryn Purvis, Jordan Vasquez, and Candace Janin Washington, with swings Ian Liberto, McKinley Knuckle, Alicia Albright, and Savannah Cooper.

Following a pre-Broadway engagement at Chicago’s Cadillac Palace Theatre in May–June 2024, Death Becomes Her opened on Broadway on November 21, 2024, playing 20 months, more than 650 performances, and selling over 900,000 tickets at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre before closing on June 28, 2026.

BroadwayWorld previously went inside rehearsals for the DEATH BECOMES HER national tour ahead of its Cleveland launch, offering a look at the company preparing for the road ahead of opening night.

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming