2026 Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction- A Full Guide

The big day is almost here! It is one of the most anticipated events of the season for theater lovers. The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction is about to take over the Theatre District and we have all info you need to prepare yourself for the big day!

What is the origin of the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction?

The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction is one of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' longest-held traditions. The event had its humble beginnings more than three decades ago with two tables set up by cast members of A Chorus Line outside their stage door in Shubert Alley.

When is the 2026 Flea Market

This year's Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction will take place on Sunday, September 27 and runs from 10am to 7pm. Scheduled appearances at the Autograph Table and Photo Booth have not yet been announced. Bidding for the silent auction items in Shubert Alley will take place begining at 5pm.

Where is the Flea Market?

Find Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction tables on West 44th and West 45th Streets. The silent auction will be held in Shubert Alley, and the live auction in the Times Square pedestrian plaza between 45th and 46th Streets.

Check back later for a full map.

Photo Credit: Katie Mollison

Are there any special tables at this year's Flea Market?

The shows set to host tables at this year's event include & Juliet, Aladdin, Hadestown, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Just in Time, The Lion King, Little Shop of Horrors, The Lost Boys, Maybe Happy Ending, Oh, Mary!, Operation Mincemeat, The Outsiders, Schmigadoon!, Six, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) and Wicked. A special Curtain Call table will host unique mementos from shows that recently ended their runs, such as Death Becomes Her, Dog Day Afternoon and Titaníque.

In addition to the shows represented, the theatrical organizations with tables include the Association of Theatrical Press Agents and Managers (ATPAM), The Broadway League, the Dramatists Guild of America, the Entertainment Community Fund, Playbill, The Metropolitan Opera, The Shubert Organization and many more.

How do the Autograph Table and Photo Booth Work?

Check back later for details.

What is the Autograph Table and Photo Booth schedule?

The schedule has not yet been announced.

Photo Credit: Michael Hull

What's available for auction?

Among the highlights are an onstage role in & Juliet, House seats to opening night performances and parties celebrating next season's most highly anticipated shows, including Galileo, Paddington The Musical, Purple Rain and more. Plus the chance to meet Rachel Zegler after a performance of Evita, Tom Felton after a performance of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child or meet cast members from The Lost Boys or The Rocky Horror Show. The once-in-a-lifetime experience to shadow a stage manager at Paranormal Activity or The Lion King; to conduct a portion of the exit music at Wicked; to sit in the orchestra pit at Hamilton or The Lion King; or to dance with Jeremy Jordanin Just in Time.

Check out the full list of live auction lots and silent auction lots!

Can I particpate in the event if I'm not in NYC?

Those who can’t make it to the Theater District can still join the hunt online, as pre-bidding is open for more than 150 rare keepsakes and experiences. From handwritten musical phrases signed by theater luminaries to autographed props, and exclusive backstage meetings with beloved Broadway stars, there is something for everyone in the Broadway Flea Market silent and live auctions. Online pre-bidding will continue through 2 pm Eastern on Friday, September 25, with additional lots added daily.

How much money does the Flea Market usually raise?

Last year’s Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction raised a record $1,633,803. Since 1987, the 39 editions of the event have raised $21.8 million.

What does the money made at the Flea Market go towards?

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the philanthropic heart of Broadway, is one of the nation’s leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has awarded more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), including The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts, the HIV/AIDS Initiative and the Phyllis Newman Women’s Health Initiative. Broadway Cares provides annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance. At times of crisis, Broadway Cares also awards one-time humanitarian grants to provide emergency aid across the US and around the world.

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