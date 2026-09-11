Video: Reece Weaver Trades the Sidelines for the Spotlight as CHICAGO's New Roxie Hart

From the football field to the Broadway stage, Reece Weaver is ready for her next big performance. The former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader just made her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago, playing a six-week engagement at the Ambassador Theatre now through October 18.

For Weaver, stepping into the long-running musical is the culmination of a performing career that began long before her time cheering for the Cowboys.

“I went to a performing arts middle school and high school, and so that was kind of like my bread and butter from the very beginning,” Weaver told BroadwayWorld’s Richard Ridge. “Then I kind of took a turn in my dance career to do this Pro Cheer route, which I absolutely loved. But bringing two things I love with being an athlete and being a performer and kind of bringing the two spaces together is just so special.”

Once rehearsals began, Weaver had little time to ease into the world of Chicago. She learned all of Roxie’s choreography within her first two days—a challenge she was more than ready to tackle.

“As a dancer and as a performer, just being able to grab the material earlier gives me more time to kind of get it in my muscle memory and in my body,” she explained.

She has also been busy discovering her own take on the merry murderess. “Roxie, I feel like, is all over the place,” she said. “She’s really emotional and invested, and then she’s silly, and then she’s excited, and then she’s sad and mad. She is all over the place, which is so fun for me.”

But perhaps the most meaningful moment will come when Weaver finally steps onto the Ambassador Theatre stage for her first Broadway performance. As she has done throughout her life, she’ll be looking out into the audience for two familiar faces.

“Anytime I perform, I always try to find my parents,” she said. “Knowing I’m on a Broadway stage in the Ambassador Theatre while also trying to find my parents—I think that will be such a sweet moment. They have been to every single dance recital and performance since I was three years old. To be where I am today, I think it’ll just be such a full-circle, sweet moment.”

Watch the full interview with Weaver as she chats more about becoming Roxie, tackling the iconic Chicago choreography, her new costume, and bringing her Dallas Cowboys fans along for her Broadway journey.

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