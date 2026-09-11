Video: THE LION KING Cast Performs 'They Live in You' on GMA for 9/11 Tribute





The cast of Broadway's The Lion King performed "They Live in You" on Good Morning America as a tribute in remembrance of September 11. Four cast members from the hit Broadway musical performed a stripped-back version of the beloved ballad in front of a photo of the New York City skyline, before the camera cut to footage of the Freedom Tower.

Since its premiere on November 13, 1997, 32 global productions have been seen by over 130 million people. Produced by Disney Theatrical Group, under the direction of Andrew Flatt and Anne Quart, The Lion King has made theatrical history with two productions worldwide running 20 or more years and three others running 25 or more years.

Performed over its lifetime in nine different languages (English, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Dutch, Spanish, Mandarin and Portuguese), there are currently nine productions of The Lion King around the world: Broadway, London, Paris, Hamburg, Madrid, Tokyo, Mexico City and on tour across North America and Australia. The Lion King has played over 100 cities in 24 countries on every continent except Antarctica. Its worldwide gross exceeds that of any film, Broadway show or other entertainment title in box office history.

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