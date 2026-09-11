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Photos: WANTED Broadway Cast and Creatives Meets the Press

See photos of Solea Pfeiffer, Liisi LaFontaine, Ledisi and more.

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The new musical Wanted gathered for the first time together for meet and greet. See photos from the gathering! A new Broadway musical inspired by a Clarke family story carried for generations, Wanted is the epic tale of Mary and Martha: sisters, outlaws, legends.

Wanted will star Solea Pfeiffer as Mary Clarke, Liisi LaFontaine as Martha Clarke, Grammy Award-winning and 16 time-nominated R&B legend Ledisi as Tallulah Clarke, Grammy Award-nominated R&B singer, songwriter, and actor Luke James as Elijah, West End and London star Bradley Jaden as Jesse, Aurelia Williams as Sissy, and Awa Sal Secka as Flo. The production will also feature Ximone Rose as the standby for Mary and Martha Clarke, Melody A. Betts, Aaron Arnell Harrington, Jennie Harney-Fleming, Rayshun LaMarr, Hailey Thomas and Harris Matthew Turner as the Kinfolk, a vibrant chorus of ancestors who help guide the Clarke sisters on their epic journey. Rounding out the company will be Wesley J. Barnes, Kailey Boyle, Meghan Olivia Corbett, Timothy Hughes, Crystal Joy, Mary Claire King, Brad Sharp, Danielle J. Summons, Nathan Quay Thomas, Katie Thompson, and Brent Thiessen.

Wanted features book and lyrics by Variety “Star to Watch” Angelica Chéri, a descendant of the Clarke sisters, and music by Richard Rodgers Award–winning composer Ross Baum. The production is directed by Tony Award nominee and Obie Award winner Stevie Walker-Webb, with choreography by Chelsey Arce. Joining the previously announced creative team, Wanted will have orchestrations by John Clancy; arrangements by Ross Baum & Austin Cook; music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo; music direction by Paul Byssainthe Jr.; scenic design by Beowulf Boritt; lighting design by Adam Honoré; costume design by Emilio Sosa; sound design by Gareth Owen; video & projection design by Stefania Bulbarella; hair, wig & make-up design by J. Jared Janas & Tony Lauro; fight & intimacy direction by Claire Warden, Cultural Consulting by Kaja Dunn and casting by The TRC Company, Kevin Metzger-Timson, Olivia Paige West. Mary Macleod is the Production Stage Manager.

Photo credit: Marc J. Franklin 

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Ben Holtzman, Sammy Lopez, Fiona Howe Rudin

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Solea Pfeiffer and Luke James

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Angelica Chéri

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Stevie Walker Webb

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Fiona Howe Rudin, Angelica Chéri and Ross Baum

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Mary Claire King

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Danielle Summons, Hailey Thomas, Liisi LaFontaine

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Paul Byssainthe

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Aurelia Williams, Aaron Arnell Harrington and Meghan Corbett

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Ledisi

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Stevie Walker Webb, Solea Pfeiffer and Chelsey Arce

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The company

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Ross Baum and Angelica Chéri

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Ross Baum, Angelica Chéri and Stevie Walker Webb

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Sammy Lopez, Ross Baum, Fiona Howe Rudin, Angelica Chéri, Stevie Walker Webb and Ben Holtzman

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Emilio Sosa

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The company

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Liisi LaFontaine and Solea Pfeiffer

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Timothy Hughes

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Chelsey Arce

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Solea Pfeiffer and Liisi LaFontaine

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Stefania Bulbarella

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Luke James, Danielle Summons, Awa Sal Secka and Wesley J. Barnes

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Stephanie Klemons, Davon Williams and Terrance Daye

Buy Tickets to Wanted

More on this show: Ledisi Joins The Broadway Cast of New Musical WANTED · 5/13/2026


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