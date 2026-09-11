Photos: WANTED Broadway Cast and Creatives Meets the Press
See photos of Solea Pfeiffer, Liisi LaFontaine, Ledisi and more.
The new musical Wanted gathered for the first time together for meet and greet. See photos from the gathering! A new Broadway musical inspired by a Clarke family story carried for generations, Wanted is the epic tale of Mary and Martha: sisters, outlaws, legends.
Wanted will star Solea Pfeiffer as Mary Clarke, Liisi LaFontaine as Martha Clarke, Grammy Award-winning and 16 time-nominated R&B legend Ledisi as Tallulah Clarke, Grammy Award-nominated R&B singer, songwriter, and actor Luke James as Elijah, West End and London star Bradley Jaden as Jesse, Aurelia Williams as Sissy, and Awa Sal Secka as Flo. The production will also feature Ximone Rose as the standby for Mary and Martha Clarke, Melody A. Betts, Aaron Arnell Harrington, Jennie Harney-Fleming, Rayshun LaMarr, Hailey Thomas and Harris Matthew Turner as the Kinfolk, a vibrant chorus of ancestors who help guide the Clarke sisters on their epic journey. Rounding out the company will be Wesley J. Barnes, Kailey Boyle, Meghan Olivia Corbett, Timothy Hughes, Crystal Joy, Mary Claire King, Brad Sharp, Danielle J. Summons, Nathan Quay Thomas, Katie Thompson, and Brent Thiessen.
Wanted features book and lyrics by Variety “Star to Watch” Angelica Chéri, a descendant of the Clarke sisters, and music by Richard Rodgers Award–winning composer Ross Baum. The production is directed by Tony Award nominee and Obie Award winner Stevie Walker-Webb, with choreography by Chelsey Arce. Joining the previously announced creative team, Wanted will have orchestrations by John Clancy; arrangements by Ross Baum & Austin Cook; music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo; music direction by Paul Byssainthe Jr.; scenic design by Beowulf Boritt; lighting design by Adam Honoré; costume design by Emilio Sosa; sound design by Gareth Owen; video & projection design by Stefania Bulbarella; hair, wig & make-up design by J. Jared Janas & Tony Lauro; fight & intimacy direction by Claire Warden, Cultural Consulting by Kaja Dunn and casting by The TRC Company, Kevin Metzger-Timson, Olivia Paige West. Mary Macleod is the Production Stage Manager.
Photo credit: Marc J. Franklin
Ben Holtzman, Sammy Lopez, Fiona Howe Rudin
Angelica Chéri
Stevie Walker Webb
Fiona Howe Rudin, Angelica Chéri and Ross Baum
Danielle Summons, Hailey Thomas, Liisi LaFontaine
Paul Byssainthe
Aurelia Williams, Aaron Arnell Harrington and Meghan Corbett
Ledisi
Stevie Walker Webb, Solea Pfeiffer and Chelsey Arce
The company
Ross Baum and Angelica Chéri
Ross Baum, Angelica Chéri and Stevie Walker Webb
Sammy Lopez, Ross Baum, Fiona Howe Rudin, Angelica Chéri, Stevie Walker Webb and Ben Holtzman
The company
Liisi LaFontaine and Solea Pfeiffer
Solea Pfeiffer and Liisi LaFontaine
Luke James, Danielle Summons, Awa Sal Secka and Wesley J. Barnes
Stephanie Klemons, Davon Williams and Terrance Daye