Photos: WANTED Broadway Cast and Creatives Meets the Press

The new musical Wanted gathered for the first time together for meet and greet. See photos from the gathering! A new Broadway musical inspired by a Clarke family story carried for generations, Wanted is the epic tale of Mary and Martha: sisters, outlaws, legends.

Wanted will star Solea Pfeiffer as Mary Clarke, Liisi LaFontaine as Martha Clarke, Grammy Award-winning and 16 time-nominated R&B legend Ledisi as Tallulah Clarke, Grammy Award-nominated R&B singer, songwriter, and actor Luke James as Elijah, West End and London star Bradley Jaden as Jesse, Aurelia Williams as Sissy, and Awa Sal Secka as Flo. The production will also feature Ximone Rose as the standby for Mary and Martha Clarke, Melody A. Betts, Aaron Arnell Harrington, Jennie Harney-Fleming, Rayshun LaMarr, Hailey Thomas and Harris Matthew Turner as the Kinfolk, a vibrant chorus of ancestors who help guide the Clarke sisters on their epic journey. Rounding out the company will be Wesley J. Barnes, Kailey Boyle, Meghan Olivia Corbett, Timothy Hughes, Crystal Joy, Mary Claire King, Brad Sharp, Danielle J. Summons, Nathan Quay Thomas, Katie Thompson, and Brent Thiessen.

Wanted features book and lyrics by Variety “Star to Watch” Angelica Chéri, a descendant of the Clarke sisters, and music by Richard Rodgers Award–winning composer Ross Baum. The production is directed by Tony Award nominee and Obie Award winner Stevie Walker-Webb, with choreography by Chelsey Arce. Joining the previously announced creative team, Wanted will have orchestrations by John Clancy; arrangements by Ross Baum & Austin Cook; music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo; music direction by Paul Byssainthe Jr.; scenic design by Beowulf Boritt; lighting design by Adam Honoré; costume design by Emilio Sosa; sound design by Gareth Owen; video & projection design by Stefania Bulbarella; hair, wig & make-up design by J. Jared Janas & Tony Lauro; fight & intimacy direction by Claire Warden, Cultural Consulting by Kaja Dunn and casting by The TRC Company, Kevin Metzger-Timson, Olivia Paige West. Mary Macleod is the Production Stage Manager.

Photo credit: Marc J. Franklin

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming