Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 10, 2026- HEATHERS Welcomes New Stars and More

Photos: Christopher Jackson Takes First Bows in Return Engagement in HAMILTON

by Bruce Glikas

Tony Award-nominated, Grammy and Emmy Award-winning performer Christopher Jackson has returned to Broadway, reprising his Tony-nominated role as George Washington in Hamilton. Check out photos from his first curtain call here.. (more...)

Photos: On the Red Carpet of CLUE at the Ahmanson Theatre

by Stephi Wild

Center Theatre Group has opened CLUE, the murder mystery comedy inspired by the board game and adapted from Paramount Pictures' film. Check out photos from the red carpet here!. (more...)