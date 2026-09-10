Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 10, 2026- HEATHERS Welcomes New Stars and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 10, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 10, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
Wake up and smell the Broadway buzz! We've got an exciting roundup of yesterday's top stories to get your day started right. Check out behind-the-scenes photos from THE IMAGINARY INVALID as the cast prepares for their Broadway debut, plus get the inside scoop with Ryan Duncan's backstage secrets from HEATED RIVALRY. We're also celebrating the exciting news that new cast members are joining HEATHERS THE MUSICAL, and we have exclusive videos from Lisa Rinna's surprise cameo in TITANIQUE and a first look at HEATHERS' new stars. Plus, WICKED is heading on a global tour as a live-to-film concert experience, and Christopher Jackson has returned to HAMILTON!
Keep scrolling for industry updates, casting news, and all the latest theatre happenings!
|The Front Page
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Photos: THE IMAGINARY INVALID Cast Is Getting Ready for Broadway
Next up at Roundabout Theatre Company is The Imaginary Invalid by Molière translated by Doug Skinner, adapted by Tony Award winner Bill Irwin, with direction by Tony Award nominee Brandon J. Dirden making his Broadway directorial debut. Check out photos of the cast as they take a break from rehearsals!
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Ryan Duncan Shares Backstage Secrets From HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY
In this edition of Words From The Wings, we catch up with Ryan Duncan from Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody, who took us backstage at The Culture Club to share some of his favorite backstage moments, must-haves, and more!
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Photos: Morgan Dudley, Anneliese van der Pol, and More Join HEATHERS THE MUSICAL
Heathers the Musical will welcome new cast members Morgan Dudley, Anneliese van der Pol, and Nicholas A. Wilkinson. Check out all new photos of the new cast here!
|Must Watch
|Video: Watch The Cape Playhouse's SPELLING BEE Cast Perform 'Pandemonium'
by Michael Major
Watch a video of Alex Wyse (Good Night Oscar), Raymond J. Lee (Tammy Faye, Sweeney Todd), and more perform 'Pandemonium' in The Cape Playhouse's The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee!. (more...)
|Video: Lisa Rinna Makes Surprise Cameo in TITANIQUE on Broadway
by Michael Major
Lisa Rinna popped up in a surprise appearance during TITANIQUE on Broadway, joining Constantine Rousouli and Melissa Barrera onstage. In the video she yells out her 'Don't you go after my husband' line from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.. (more...)
|Video: First Look at the New Stars of HEATHERS THE MUSICAL
by Michael Major
Heathers the Musical has released a first look video at their new stars, including Morgan Dudley as Heather Duke, Anneliese van der Pol as Ms. Fleming/Veronica's Mom, and Nicholas A. Wilkinson as Kurt Kelly.. (more...)
|Hot Photos
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Photos: Christopher Jackson Takes First Bows in Return Engagement in HAMILTON
Photos: On the Red Carpet of CLUE at the Ahmanson Theatre
|Industry Insights
by Nicole Rosky
An exciting change is coming to the world of youth musicals. Effective October 1, 2026, ShowKits of materials created by Music Theatre International (MTI) for their Broadway Junior musicals will be printed and distributed by GIA Publications, Inc., in addition to MTI.. (more...)
Talene Monahon Named 2026 Winner of The Horton Foote Prize for MEET THE CARTOZIANS
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The 2026 Horton Foote Prize has been awarded to Talene Monahon for her play Meet the Cartozians. Ms. Monahon will be honored at a private celebration at New York’s Lotos Club.. (more...)
Samuel D. Hunter Named MTC's 2026-27 Judith Champion Playwriting Fellowship Recipient
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Manhattan Theatre Club has named Samuel D. Hunter as the 2026-27 recipient of the Judith Champion Playwriting Fellowship, which is awarded annually. Hunter succeeds the 2025-26 Fellow, Bess Wohl.. (more...)
Goldie E. Patrick Named SDCF Lloyd Richards New Futures Resident Artist
by Stephi Wild
Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation selected director Goldie E. Patrick for its Lloyd Richards New Futures Residency, pairing her with mentor Ricardo Khan at Crossroads Theatre Company in New Jersey.. (more...)
Kristen Lee Sergeant’s BEYOND THE FRAME to Receive Industry Reading
by Stephi Wild
The York Theatre will host an invitation-only reading of Kristen Lee Sergeant’s Beyond the Frame this month at Michiko Studios. Learn more about the performance here.. (more...)
HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL Grant to Send Musical to 11 Schools Nationwide
by Stephi Wild
The Educational Theatre Foundation and Music Theatre International named 11 schools to receive free production licenses for HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL through the inaugural Power of Love grant.. (more...)
TRU to Present 'How To Write A Musical That Works Virtual Feedback Lab #2: Conflict And Obstacles'
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Theater Resources Unlimited will present the second part of its virtual feedback lab for musical theater writers and producers, focusing on songs that express conflict, character turnarounds, and plot complications.. (more...)
|Review Roundups
by Stephi Wild
The U.S. premiere of Garry Starr: Classic Penguins, written and performed by Damien Warren-Smith, is now playing at Studio Seaview. Read the reviews here!. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Team BWW
Calling all theatre-loving high school and college kids! Share your knowledge, recommendations, and school tips in blogs for BroadwayWorld. Find out more about how you can blog for us here! . (more...)
WICKED and WICKED: FOR GOOD to Tour Globally as Live-to-Film Concert Experiences
by A.A. Cristi
Wicked and Wicked: For Good will become live-to-film concert experiences with a full symphony orchestra, opening with a San Francisco preview January 16, 2027, followed by a Radio City Music Hall world premiere January 23 and stops in Chicago, Mexico City, Toronto and Vancouver.. (more...)
Keala Settle Will Star in SUNSET BOULEVARD in New Zealand
by Joshua Wright
Keala Settle is heading home. The Tony Award nominee will star as Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard at Wellington Town Hall in New Zealand next spring, according to West End Best Friend.. (more...)
OPERATION MINCEMEAT: THE EXPANDED CAST Now Available for Performers Aged 19 & Under
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Operation Mincemeat is now available from Concord Theatricals as Operation Mincemeat: The Expanded Cast for casts aged under 19 in North America, featuring companies of up to 87 actors.. (more...)
Amber Ardolino Joins Kerry Butler's LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Harbour Lights Theatre This Fall
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Amber Ardolino will join Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler as Choreographer and Associate Director of Harbour Lights Theatre's Little Shop of Horrors at The Ellison Center for the Arts in Duxbury.. (more...)
DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL Will Return to London's Barbican Theatre
by Stephi Wild
Following the success of its 2026 season, DEATH NOTE: THE MUSICAL will return to London's Barbican Theatre in 2027. Learn more about the upcoming production here.. (more...)
Nominations Open For The 2026 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
by BWW Awards
Nominations are now open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards! The 2026 Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026.. (more...)
RAGS Adds Second Benefit Performance at Classic Stage Company
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Classic Stage Company has added a second benefit concert performance of Rags, featuring a book by Joseph Stein, music by Charles Strouse, lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and revised book by David Thompson.. (more...)
BOSTON MARRIAGE to Bring Sapphic Victorian Farce to Studio City Home
by Stephi Wild
Creative Coven LLC will present David Mamet's BOSTON MARRIAGE, a queer period comedy staged inside a private Studio City residence with actors swapping roles nightly.. (more...)
Gate Theatre Will Close After Nearly Fifty Years
by Stephi Wild
The London theatre company will end operations following years of funding challenges, including the loss of its Arts Council England subsidy and rising production costs.. (more...)
THE NUTCRACKER to Return to Long Beach for 44th Anniversary Season
by Stephi Wild
Long Beach Ballet will present its 44th annual production of THE NUTCRACKER at the Terrace Theater, featuring guest artists from the Hungarian National Ballet and San Francisco Ballet.. (more...)
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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