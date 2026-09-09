RAGS Adds Second Benefit Performance at Classic Stage Company

Classic Stage Company has added a second benefit concert performance of Rags, featuring a book by Joseph Stein, music by Charles Strouse, lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and revised book by David Thompson. In addition to the previous performance announced for Monday, September 28 at 7pm, the new performance will take place on Tuesday, September 29 at 7pm at CSC’s Lynn F. Angelson Theater.

CSC Patrons and Encore Flex Passholders can purchase tickets now with a 24-hour priority booking window. General tickets for September 29 will go on sale tomorrow, Thursday, September 10, at 12PM ET.

Rags will star newly announced Julie Benko as Rebecca Hershkowitz, Drama Desk Award nominee Nicholas Barasch as Ben Levitowitz, Tony Award nominee Judy Kuhn as Rachel Halpern, Jenna Lea Rosen as Bella Cohen, and Tony Award nominee Steven Skybell as Avram Cohen.

The evenings will be directed by Leigh Silverman, with music direction by Mary Mitchell Campbell, and casting by Alldaffer & Donadio Casting. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Step into the Lower East Side of New York in 1910, a time when America worried it was being overwhelmed by a flood of immigrants. Rags, in a revised version of the 1986 Broadway musical, follows the struggles and triumphs of Jewish immigrants striving for the American Dream. After fleeing Russian pogroms, Rebecca and her young son arrive at Ellis Island, entering a world of sweatshops, pushcarts, and the birth of both the American labor movement and American popular song. Featuring music by Charles Strouse (Annie), lyrics by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked), a book by Joseph Stein (Fiddler on the Roof), and a revised book by David Thompson (The Scottsboro Boys), this legendary musical hasn’t been seen in New York in decades.

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