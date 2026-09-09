Kristen Lee Sergeant’s BEYOND THE FRAME to Receive Industry Reading

The York Theatre will host an invitation-only reading of Kristen Lee Sergeant’s Beyond the Frame this month. The event is set for September 24 at Michiko Studios. To attend the reading, email hello@beyondtheframeproject.com.

Beyond the Frame is an original musical exploration of the muses and models of painter Édouard Manet, told through the song and story of Kristen Lee Sergeant.

The band includes Jeb Patton, piano; Ted Nash, reeds; Jenny Scheinman, violin; Jody Redhage Ferber, cello; Mary Ann McSweeney, bass; and Allan Mednard, drums.

Kristen Lee Sergeant is a singer and composer who creates musical explorations of themes through her unique fusion of song, philosophy and story. In addition to Beyond the Frame, her work includes Falling, Smolder, and the forthcoming Intoxication (Sunnyside Records, March 2027). She has appeared at Joe's Pub, Dizzy's Club, the Metropolitan Museum, The Santa Barbara Museum of Art, and more.

About the Team

Ted Nash (orchestrations, arrangements, reed instruments) is a multi-Grammy Award winning composer, arranger, and instrumentalist. He currently plays with the Vanguard Jazz Orchestra and heads the Ted Nash Big Band while also touring with his trio and teaching at Temple University. He was a member of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra for twenty-six years.

Jeb Patton (piano, arrangements) is a pianist and composer who seamlessly combines classical technique and jazz mastery, working with venerated artists such as the Heath Brothers, Charles McPherson, and Etta Jones. His most recent recording, Preludes, is lauded for its virtuosity and imagination.

Cassandra Csencsitz (Developmental Producer) produces and presents music, theater and literary events in NYC and beyond. She has written extensively for American Theatre magazine, and currently publishes on her substack, Reading to Death.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add as a preferred source

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming