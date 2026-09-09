Ryan Duncan Shares Backstage Secrets From HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY

We all know how much hard work goes into the performances that audiences see eight times a week on Broadway. When they're not giving it their all onstage, most performers are backstage doing what it takes to stay happy, healthy, and ready to go between scenes. In Words From The Wings, BroadwayWorld is taking fans behind the curtain to shine a spotlight on the everyday routines that keep Broadway stars moving.

In this edition, we catch up with Ryan Duncan plays once of the Susans in Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody. Below, he takes us backstage at The Culture Club (with photos by Jennifer Broski) to share some of his favorite backstage moments, must-haves, and more!

On Broadway, Ryan has been seen in Gettin’ the Band Back Together and Shrek. Off-Broadway credits include Joy, Titanique, Nassim, Altar Boyz (Drama League nom), The Yellow Brick Road, Liberty, Soul Doctor, The Fifth Column. Regionally, he has starred in Maggie and Passing Through (Goodspeed, CT), Joy and Gettin’ the Band Back Together (George Street, NJ), Distant Thunder (Lyric Theatre, OK), Shrek (5 th Avenue, WA), tick…TICK, BOOM! (ATF, NY), Most Beautiful Room/NY (Long Wharf, CT), Striking 12 (Good Theater, ME), Side Show (Signature, VA). On TV and film, he can be seen in “Blue Bloods”, “He’s With Me”, “FreakMe”, In Stereo, Obits, Kidnapping Oscar Isaac, I Don’t Believe in That, Shrek the Musical. Ryan serves on the advisory board of the non-profit, Only Make Believe.

What’s the first thing you do when you arrive to the theatre?

The first thing I do is thank God I was able to exit the old creepy elevator, I put my bag in my dressing room and then fill up my water bottle, saying hello to anyone on my way.

What’s the last thing you do before you go on stage?

Spy on the audience through the curtains, and double check my "Scott Hunter" of the evening.

What’s your must-have backstage snack?

Honestly, my favorite backstage snack is any cookie, cupcake, or pastry someone has brought in...or my sad little bag of mixed nuts. The show is so short and fast-paced, there isn't really time to snack at my station.

Pre-show ritual that others may think is weird?

The cast has a ritual called "Gather". I won't go into too much detail here but we circle up and do a little mantra, adding a little verbal something at the end that's pertinent to the day; like someone going on for the first time, a current event, or someone's ailment. Then I grab my dish towel prop. #glamorous I believe the backstage crew "gathers" around a flatted stuffed dog prop named Fifi.

What are five must-haves in your dressing room?

I like to have water, some kind of lozenges, a towel for sweaty nights, my ugly cardigan that seems to be chic now, and my original "Susan" wig with googly eyes on it, sitting on the counter (she's retired).

What’s your favorite moment from the show to watch from the wings?

There is hardly time or space to really watch from the wings as our wings are more like nubs and the show goes by so quickly. Sometimes I'll just peek out to see how the audience is enjoying certain moments of the show.

What has been your favorite backstage moment in your time with this show so far?

I think my favorite backstage moment just happened recently and it was really an onstage/backstage moment, where an actor ON STAGE realized they had the wrong prop, and knowing they needed the correct one for storytelling, announced the issue to the audience and their need to have the correct one and then proceeded to go offstage to get it. I was coming back around from a short scene I have in the audience and was told to grab said prop which I handed off to my fellow actor in the wings with the curtains fully open. Myself and the backstage crew, with hands over our mouths, tears streaming, then watched on the monitors as the other actors on stage slowly melted, trying to be in a freeze, while our fellow actor continued their monologue (with the correct prop) to a screaming audience. This thing can kind of happen in our show the way it's structured and it was hilarious. Will I get in trouble for telling this story?

About Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody

Originally scheduled as an 8-week run, the production has been extended twice and is playing Off-Broadway at The Culture Club (530 W 27th St) through Sunday, November 1.

Inspired by the hit show about hockey, Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody follows starry-eyed golden boy Shane Hollander on his journey from power center to power bottom. Relive all of the moments from the show up close on the small-stage by a cast of Broadway actors, featuring cameos by characters like "Rose Landry" and "Ilya's Ass."

The cast features Jay Armstrong Johnson as ‘Ilya Rozanov’ and Troy Iwata as ‘Shane Hollander,’ with Ryann Redmond, Cherry Torres, and Ryan Duncan rounding out the ensemble, and Shelby Acosta, Daniel Brackett and Sujaya Sunkara as standbys. As previously announced, current company member Shelby Acosta will assume the role of ‘Shane’s Mom & Others’ beginning Thursday, September 10. Cherry Torres will take her final bow in the production on Wednesday, September 9.

The creative team for Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody includes Dylan MarcAurele (Book, Music, Lyrics and Orchestrations), Alan Kliffer (Direction), Brooke & Tiffany Engen (Choreography), Mateo Chavez Lewis (Music Direction), Sully Ross (Scenic Design), Brendan McCann (Costume Design), Devin Cameron (Lighting Design), Germán Martinez (Sound Design), and Ann James (Intimacy Coordinator/Sensitivity Specialist).

An original cast album will be released by Center Stage Records on September 18.

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