Photos: Morgan Dudley, Anneliese van der Pol, and More Join HEATHERS THE MUSICAL

On September 9, Heathers the Musical will welcome new cast members Morgan Dudley (Broadway: Hadestown, Jagged Little Pill) as Heather Duke, Anneliese Van Der Pol (Broadway: Beauty and the Beast; TV: "That's So Raven") as Ms. Fleming/Veronica's Mom, and Nicholas A. Wilkinson as Kurt Kelly. Cast member Jimmy Ray Bennett also takes over the role of Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper, and original cast member Brian Martin returns to the company as Kurt’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Principal Gowan. Check out photos of the new cast below!

Heathers began performances on June 22, 2025 at New World Stages, where it opened to the largest advance in the venue’s 21-year history, and has broken the house record four times.

Heathers features book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy (Reefer Madness The Musical) & Laurence O’Keefe (Legally Blonde The Musical, Bat Boy The Musical), based on the film by Daniel Waters. The production, directed by Andy Fickman, officially opened on July 10, 2025.

Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers – three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather – her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until J.D., the mysterious teen rebel, turns up and teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody.

Heathers stars Isabella Esler as Veronica Sawyer; John Cardoza as Jason “J.D.” Dean; Zan Berube as Heather Chandler; Morgan Dudley as Heather Duke; Ava DeMary as Heather McNamara; Anneliese Van Der Pol as Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom; Aniya Thompson as Martha Dunnstock; Chris Marsh Clark as Ram Sweeney; Nicholas A. Wilkinson as Kurt Kelly; Jimmy Ray Bennett as Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper; and Brian Martin as Kurt’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Principal Gowan.

The cast also features Sara Al-Bazali (Standby Veronica Sawyer, Heather Chandler), Thalia Atallah (Swing - Drama Club Drama Queen, u/s Heather McNamara, Heather Duke, Martha), Emma Benson (Swing - Midwestern Surfer Punk, u/s Heather McNamara, Martha, Ms. Fleming), Daniel DiPinto (Ensemble – Preppy Stud, u/s Kurt, Kurt’s Dad, Ram’s Dad), James Caleb Grice (Ensemble - Beleaguered Geek/Officer McCord, u/s J.D., Kurt, Ram), Louis Griffin (Swing - Fresh Prince of Ohio, u/s J.D., Ram, Kurt’s Dad), Devin Lewis (Ensemble - Hipster Dork, u/s J.D., Kurt, Ram), Kiara Michelle Lee (Ensemble - Young Republicanette, u/s Veronica, Heather Chandler, Heather Duke), Syd Sider (Ensemble - Stoner Chick, u/s Martha, Ms. Fleming), and Cecilia Trippiedi (Ensemble - New Wave Party Girl, u/s Veronica, Heather Chandler, Heather McNamara).

Based on the 1989 cult film that starred Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, Heathers originally opened in Los Angeles for a sold-out run in 2013 and transferred to Off-Broadway’s New World Stages in 2014. Heathers has had three smash hit West End productions and three tours, which have broken box office records throughout the UK and Ireland. Heathers won the 2019 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Musical and in 2022 was filmed for streaming on The Roku Channel.

Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

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