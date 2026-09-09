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Photos: Christopher Jackson Takes First Bows in Return Engagement in HAMILTON

He will play through Sunday, January 3, 2027 at Broadway’s Richard Rodgers Theatre.

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Tony Award-nominated, Grammy and Emmy Award-winning performer Christopher Jackson has returned to Broadway, reprising his Tony-nominated role as George Washington in Hamilton. The original Broadway cast member began performances on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, and will play through Sunday, January 3, 2027, at Broadway’s Richard Rodgers Theatre. Check out photos from his first curtain call below!

Jackson originated the role of George Washington in Hamilton’s Off-Broadway and Broadway productions, earning a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Musical. He also received a Grammy Award as a principal soloist on the Original Broadway Cast Recording.

A Tony Award-nominated actor and Grammy and Emmy Award-winning songwriter and composer, Jackson is also a founding member of Freestyle Love Supreme. His Broadway credits include In the Heights, The Lion King, Memphis, After Midnight, Bronx Bombers, Holler If Ya Hear Me, and Hell’s Kitchen. On television, Jackson starred as Chunk Palmer on the CBS drama “Bull” and has appeared in “And Just Like That…,” “When They See Us,” “The Good Wife,” “Person of Interest,” “A Gifted Man,” “Nurse Jackie,” and more. His film credits include Hamilton on Disney+, In the Heights, Moana, Tracers, and Afterlife of the Party. As a songwriter and composer, Jackson won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Song for “What I Am,” written for “Sesame Street” with Bill Sherman.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

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More on this show: Video: Renée Elise Goldsberry Drops New 'Satisfied' Music Video · 5/26/2026


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