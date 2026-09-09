Amber Ardolino Joins Kerry Butler's LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Harbour Lights Theatre This Fall

Amber Ardolino will join Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler as Choreographer and Associate Director of Harbour Lights Theatre's Little Shop of Horrors, running October 21–25, 2026, at The Ellison Center for the Arts in Duxbury.

Ardolino has performed on Broadway in Hamilton, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Funny Girl, Head Over Heels and Back to the Future: The Musical, where she originated the role of Linda McFly. She later stepped into the principal role of Marcia Murphey in A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical, starred as Céline Dion in Titaníque, and most recently played Jordan Baker in The Great Gatsby.

Little Shop of Horrors will mark Ardolino’s fourth choreographic production of 2026, following All Hands on Deck, Hairspray and, this summer, In the Heights at Youngstown Playhouse.

Earlier this year, Broadway star Adam Pascal directed the company’s sold-out production of Dear Evan Hansen. Now, Butler and Ardolino lead the creative team for Little Shop of Horrors, with Harbour Lights once again assembling a cast of actors direct from Broadway. Casting will be announced soon.

Little Shop of Horrors, with book and lyrics by Howard Ashman and music by Alan Menken, follows hapless floral shop employee Seymour Krelborn, whose discovery of a strange and unusual plant suddenly brings him everything he thought he wanted — until Audrey II develops an appetite of its own. The beloved score includes “Suddenly, Seymour,” “Somewhere That’s Green” and “Feed Me.”

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