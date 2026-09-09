OPERATION MINCEMEAT: THE EXPANDED CAST Now Available for Performers Aged 19 & Under

Operation Mincemeat, currently playing on Broadway, in the West End and on a world tour, is now available as Operation Mincemeat: The Expanded Cast for casts aged under 19 in North America, featuring companies of up to 87 actors.

The year is 1943 and we’re losing the war. Luckily, we’re about to gamble all our futures on a stolen corpse. Operation Mincemeat is the fast-paced, hilarious and unbelievable true story of the twisted secret mission that won the Allies World War II. The question is, how did a well-dressed corpse wrong-foot Hitler? Operation Mincemeat: The Expanded Cast enlists over 100 characters which can be played with a range of 13 to 87 performers.

“Operation Mincemeat has captivated audiences with its wit, heart, and irresistible energy, and we are extremely excited to offer this show to high schools across North America,” said Billie Davis, SVP of Amateur Licensing at Concord Theatricals. “This expanded cast edition opens the door for even more young performers to be part of the fun by bringing its clever storytelling to life with more students than ever on stage.”

Written by triple Tony Award nominees SpitLip (comprised of David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts), Operation Mincemeat recently announced its 19th extension at the West End’s Fortune Theatre, and the Broadway production has confirmed its 9th extension, booking until February 14, 2027, two years after previews began. This comes alongside the launch of the Operation Mincemeat World Tour, with performances across four continents, including stops in the UK, North America, Australia, China, Mexico and New Zealand. For more information, visit concordsho.ws/MincemeatEC.

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