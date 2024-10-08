Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 8, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 8, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Thursday, October 10

Our Town opens on Broadway

Photos: Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simard & More in DEATH BECOMES HER Rehearsals

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The new musical comedy DEATH BECOMES HER begins preview performances on Wednesday, October 23, ahead of opening on Thursday, November 21, at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Go inside rehearsals with stars, Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard.

Photos: Darren Criss and Helen J Shen in Rehearsal For MAYBE HAPPY ENDING

by Stephi Wild

All new photos have been released from rehearsal for Maybe Happy Ending, the new musical starring Darren Criss and Helen J Shen. Check out the photos here!. (more...)

Review Roundup: THE BIG GAY JAMBOREE Opens Off-Broadway

by Nicole Rosky

The Big Gay Jamboree has officially arrived off-Broadway! The new musical is directed and choreographed by Connor Gallagher, with a book by Marla Mindelle and Jonathan Parks-Ramage, and music & lyrics by Mindelle and Philip Drennen. The critics have spoken and you can check out what they are saying about the new show here!. (more...)

Sabrina Carpenter Says MEAN GIRLS' Early Closing 'Humbled' Her

by Michael Major

Sabrina Carpenter is opening up about her two-night stint on Broadway, saying that the experience 'humbled' her. The 'Espresso' songstress thought that landing the role of Cady Heron in the hit Broadway musical would be a turning point in her career. While the experience did end up having a big impact – it was far from what she had hoped.. (more...)

How a Single TikTok Changed the Game for an Obscure Off-Broadway Show

by Joey Sims

OBIE Award-winning experimental troupe Hoi Polloi are accustomed, even following 17 years of acclaimed work, to banking on strong reviews for selling out their shows. For the company’s last production, it only took a single TikTok. Find out more about how it went down!. (more...)

Over 20K Sign Petition to Dim All Broadway Theatre Lights for Gavin Creel

by Nicole Rosky

The theatre community is rallying behind a petition to dim all of the lights of Broadway in memory of Gavin Creel, who passed away last week. The petition currently has over 21,000 signatures.. (more...)

West End Theatres to Dim Lights in Memory of Gavin Creel

by Chloe Rabinowitz

West End theatres where Gavin Creel performed will dim their lights in his honor. Learn more about the life and career of Tony and Olivier Award-winner Gavin Creel.. (more...)

Al Hirschfeld Theatre Will Dim its Lights in Honor of Gavin Creel

by Stephi Wild

The Al Hirschfeld Theatre has announced that it will join the theatres dimming their lights in honor of Gavin Creel.. (more...)

Video: WICKED Movie Trailer Highlights Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba

by Stephi Wild

An all new video has been released highlighting clips of Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba in the upcoming film adaptation of WICKED. Check out clips of Erivo as the iconic green witch in the video here!. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!