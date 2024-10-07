West End Theatres to Dim Lights in Memory of Gavin Creel

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Stage has reported that West End theatres where Gavin Creel performed will dim their lights in his honor.

Creel performed at the Adelphi in Waitress, the Prince of Wales in The Book of Mormon, the Prince Edward in Mary Poppins, and the Gielgud in Hair. These theatres will be dimming their lights in memory of the Olivier Award-winner on a date to be decided with Creel’s family.Creel will also be honored at next year’s Olivier Awards.

Creel passed away on September 30, 2024 after a brief battle with cancer. To honor his memory, the Committee of Theatre Owners will dim the lights of one theater from every Theater Owner on Broadway, including the Circle in the Square, Helen Hayes, Marquis, New Amsterdam, Samuel J. Friedman, Shubert, Stephen Sondheim, St. James, Studio 54, Todd Haimes, Eugene O'Neill Theatre, and Vivian Beaumont theatres.

The theatre community is rallying behind a petition to dim all of the lights of Broadway in memory of Creel. The petition currently has over 21,000 signatures.