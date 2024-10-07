Review Roundup: THE BIG GAY JAMBOREE Opens Off-Broadway

The Big Gay Jamboree has officially arrived off-Broadway! The new musical is directed and choreographed by Connor Gallagher, with a book by Marla Mindelle and Jonathan Parks-Ramage, and music & lyrics by Mindelle and Philip Drennen.



The Big Gay Jamboree centers on Stacey (Mindelle), who after blacking out from 18 Jägerbombs, wakes up hungover in the most terrifying place of all: an Off-Broadway musical. With no memory of how she got there, Stacey is forced to put her BFA in theater to use, belt her face off, and figure out how the hell she’s gonna escape this 1940's golden age musical...while a live audience watches. Starring and co-created by Marla Mindelle, the Obie- and Lucille Lortel Award winning actress/creator/gay genius behind the smash hit Titaníque, The Big Gay Jamboree is an outrageous new musical comedy that will leave you shook, cackling, and screaming "mother" at the stage.

The critics have spoken and you can check out what they are saying about the new show below.

Elisabeth Vincentelli, New York Times: The original score works by aggregating references to well-known musicals, like “The Gay B-C’s” spoofing “Do-Re-Mi” from “The Sound of Music.” A highlight is Rousouli’s dance solo inspired by the “Music and the Mirror” number from “A Chorus Line,” in which he nails a well-calibrated mix of reverence, satire and abandon. That moment, among the few harking back to the goofball spirit of “Titaníque,” only accentuates how calculated the rest of the show feels.

Robert Hofler, The Wrap: I’ve been going to theater in New York City for over 50 years, and never has the talent pool of musical talent among actors been this wide and this deep. Wolfson taking over for Mindelle at the last moment in previews is proof of that, while Nix and Rousouli just add to my amazement. The book for “Jamboree” finally catches up to its awesomely talented performers when the story begins to borrow not from musical theater but “The Stepford Wives.”

Michael Sommers, New York Stage Review: Inventively directed and choreographed by Connor Gallagher, the show benefits considerably from sharp performances and fine production values. Lit in rainbow shades by Brian Tovar, some adorable animated projections by Aaron Rhyne and a turntable are employed by the dots design collective for the cute, fluent scenery. Crisply costumed by Sarah Cubbage, a confident 10-member ensemble of quick-changing performers capably support the excellent featured players.

Deb Miller, DC Theater Arts: Can Stacey sing her way out? Will she fulfill her ambition of appearing in the reality TV franchise The Real Housewives (but “NOT of DUBAI!”)? Is it all just a dream? Or has someone covertly devised it with a very specific purpose in mind? Whatever (or as Stacey would say, “What the fuck?”). All I know is that, like Mindelle’s smash hit Titanique, playing Off-Broadway since 2022, The Big Gay Jamboree has all the makings of a cult classic. If you love to laugh, this is one cult you should join.

Nolan Boggess, Theatrely: Stuffed to the brim with pop culture references, musical theatre allusions, and absolute, bat-shit heart, The Big Gay Jamboree is a sturdy, smart musical that, despite some meandering, solidifies Marla Mindelle’s star. Aided with a splashy Off-Broadway design team and strong supporting cast, it’s a laugh-out-loud funny show that, sure, isn’t going to be for just anyone. Luckily, Marla Mindelle knows exactly who her audience is. They want to talk about Jennifer Lopez’s career through musical theatre! If that’s not you, don’t worry. You’ll catch up.