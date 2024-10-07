Sabrina Carpenter Says MEAN GIRLS' Early Closing 'Humbled' Her

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sabrina Carpenter is opening up about her two-night stint on Broadway, saying that the experience "humbled" her.

The "Espresso" songstress thought that landing the role of Cady Heron in the hit Broadway musical would be a turning point in her career. While the experience did end up having a big impact – it was far from what she had hoped.

"So I rehearsed for about three months in New York and we opened our first two nights and then Covid," she said during a CBS Sunday Morning interview. "Humbled me. Humbled me very quickly. Like, I was sent home and just was like, 'Wow. I feel like I could do eight shows a week, you know, and I've been training for it and now it's just silence."

While the heartbreak of only performing on Broadway for two nights took a toll on the singer, she used the time at home to craft her acclaimed album, "emails I can't send," which laid out her path to super stardom.

Now on a sold out world tour for her "Short 'N Sweet" album, Carpenter may not have time to return to the stage anytime soon. However, she said in a recent interview that she hopes to return to Broadway some day.

Carpenter had her first leading role on screen in the 2019 movie The Short History of the Long Road, which premiered at The Tribeca Film Festival to rave reviews and earned her the Jury Award for “Best Performance” at the 2019 SCAD Savannah Film Festival. Sabrina also executive produced and led the cast of Netflix’s Work It which debuted at #1 on the platform upon its release in 2020.

"Short 'N Sweet" features hit songs like "Please Please Please," "Taste," "Slim Pickins," and more. She wrote the album with Amy Allen, Julia Michaels, and Steph Jones, along with John Ryan, Julian Bunetta, and Jack Antonoff, who also produced the album.