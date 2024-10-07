Over 20K Sign Petition to Dim All Broadway Theatre Lights for Gavin Creel

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As BroadwayWorld reported last week, the theatre community is rallying behind a petition to dim all of the lights of Broadway in memory of Gavin Creel, who passed away last week. The petition currently has over 21,000 signatures.

On Friday, the Broadway Leaugue announced that the Committee of Theatre Owners will dim the lights of one theater from every Theater Owner on Broadway, including the Circle in the Square, Helen Hayes, Marquis, New Amsterdam, Samuel J. Friedman, Shubert, Stephen Sondheim, St. James, Studio 54, Todd Haimes, Eugene O'Neill, and Vivian Beaumont theatres at a date and time to be coordinated with the family at their request. Since then, the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, where Creel starred in te 2009 revival of Hair, has been added to the list.

The announcement was followed with outcry on social media, calling for the lights of every Broadway theatre to be dimmed in memory of Creel, rather than just a few. Sign the petition here.

BroadwayWorld previously reported on the protocols of dimming theatre marquees, sharing that The Broadway League said a committee within the organization decides who to dim for. Read more HERE.