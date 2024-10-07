Al Hirschfeld Theatre Will Dim its Lights in Honor of Gavin Creel

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Al Hirschfeld Theatre has announced that it will join the theatres dimming their lights in honor of Gavin Creel. It was recently announced that only some Broadway theatres were to dim their lights to honor Creel, who sadly passed away from cancer last week. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Committee of Theatre Owners decided to dim the lights of one theater from every Theater Owner on Broadway, including the Circle in the Square, Helen Hayes, Marquis, New Amsterdam, Samuel J. Friedman, Shubert, Stephen Sondheim, St. James, Studio 54, Todd Haimes, Eugene O'Neill Theatre, and Vivian Beaumont theatres. This decision was met with backlash on social media, and a Change.org petition was launched in support of all theatres dimming their lights.

Now, the Hirschfeld, the theatre in which Creel performed in a production of Hair, and which serves as the current home to Moulin Rouge! the Musical, has announced that it will also be dimming its lights to honor Creel.

"The Company of Moulin Rouge! The Musical and the Al Hirschfeld Theatre mourn the loss of Gavin Creel and will dim its marquee lights in his honor," reads a statement on the Moulin Rouge! social media accounts. "His talent shone brightly and touched so many of us. We can still feel the love that Gavin and the company of Hair imbued into our theatre, and we honor the brilliant artists who played this space before us."

The date of the dimming has yet to be announced.

