Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 29, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 29, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 29, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
But first...
This Week's Call Sheet
Tuesday, October 29
George Clooney-Led GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Sets Broadway Theatre and Dates
Photos: ROMEO + JULIET Company Celebrates Opening Night
Exclusive: Building the Company of MCNEAL
SWEPT AWAY Will Offer Lottery and Rush Tickets
by Stephi Wild
Ahead of their first preview, lottery and rush tickets have been announced for The Avett Brothers’ new musical Swept Away. Find out how to get discounted rush and lottery tickets to the Broadway show. . (more...)
Jamie Lloyd to Direct Andrew Lloyd Webber's THE ILLUSIONIST
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Andrew Lloyd Webbers new show The Illusionist will be directed by Sunset Boulevard’s Jamie Lloyd. Learn more about the musical adaptation of the film, and upcoming plans for Lloyd Webber's new musical.. (more...)
MAMMA MIA! Sets Cast For Second Year of North American tour
by Stephi Wild
The cast has been announced for the second year of the 25th Anniversary North American Tour of Mamma Mia! The musical is currently playing to sold out audiences in Toronto, ON before continuing its North American Tour through June 2025. . (more...)
Video: New WICKED Teaser Previews 'The Wizard and I,' 'What Is This Feeling?' & More
by Josh Sharpe
On Sunday, Universal dropped a new Wicked teaser, featuring new audio snippets and footage of The Wizard and I, What Is This Feeling? and Dancing Through Life. Watch it now!. (more...)
Video: Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande & More Sing Live in New WICKED Promo
by Josh Sharpe
In a new promo video for the Wicked movie, the cast and crew of the upcoming film discuss the decision to sing live on set. The video features some new behind-the-scenes looks at several numbers from the film, including 'Popular,' 'Defying Gravity,' 'Dancing Through Life,' 'I'm Not That Girl,' and more. Watch it now!. (more...)
Video: Audra McDonald Shares Her Take on Mama Rose in GYPSY
by Josh Sharpe
Audra McDonald is sharing some insights into how she thinks of the character of Mama Rose. The Tony-winning performer will be taking on the iconic role in Gypsy beginning in November and McDonald visited Good Morning America to talk about the show and give audiences an idea of what they can expect. . (more...)
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
"There's a chip on my shoulder
Videos