Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 29, 2024

This Week's Call Sheet Tuesday, October 29

Swept Away begins previews on Broadway

George Clooney-Led GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Sets Broadway Theatre and Dates

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, George Clooney will soon make his Broadway debut in a stage adaptation of the film Good Night, and Good Luck. The production has now set its Broadway theatre and dates.

Photos: ROMEO + JULIET Company Celebrates Opening Night

Just last week, Broadway's best came out to celebrate opening night of ROMEO + JULIET, which is now running at the Circle in the Square Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos of the cast and creative team on the red carpet below!

Exclusive: Building the Company of MCNEAL

What makes a great Broadway company? According to Robert Downey Jr., who made his debut earlier this season in McNeal, every person plays a huge role in the play's success. Watch in this exclusive video as he chats more about what makes the McNeal company so special.

SWEPT AWAY Will Offer Lottery and Rush Tickets

Ahead of their first preview, lottery and rush tickets have been announced for The Avett Brothers' new musical Swept Away. Find out how to get discounted rush and lottery tickets to the Broadway show.

Jamie Lloyd to Direct Andrew Lloyd Webber's THE ILLUSIONIST

Andrew Lloyd Webbers new show The Illusionist will be directed by Sunset Boulevard's Jamie Lloyd. Learn more about the musical adaptation of the film, and upcoming plans for Lloyd Webber's new musical.

MAMMA MIA! Sets Cast For Second Year of North American tour

The cast has been announced for the second year of the 25th Anniversary North American Tour of Mamma Mia! The musical is currently playing to sold out audiences in Toronto, ON before continuing its North American Tour through June 2025.

Video: New WICKED Teaser Previews 'The Wizard and I,' 'What Is This Feeling?' & More

On Sunday, Universal dropped a new Wicked teaser, featuring new audio snippets and footage of The Wizard and I, What Is This Feeling? and Dancing Through Life. Watch it now!

Video: Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande & More Sing Live in New WICKED Promo

In a new promo video for the Wicked movie, the cast and crew of the upcoming film discuss the decision to sing live on set. The video features some new behind-the-scenes looks at several numbers from the film, including 'Popular,' 'Defying Gravity,' 'Dancing Through Life,' 'I'm Not That Girl,' and more. Watch it now!

Video: Audra McDonald Shares Her Take on Mama Rose in GYPSY

Audra McDonald is sharing some insights into how she thinks of the character of Mama Rose. The Tony-winning performer will be taking on the iconic role in Gypsy beginning in November and McDonald visited Good Morning America to talk about the show and give audiences an idea of what they can expect.

