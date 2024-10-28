George Clooney-Led GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Sets Broadway Theatre and Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As BroadwayWorld previously reported, George Clooney will soon make his Broadway debut in a stage adaptation of the film Good Night, and Good Luck. The production has now set its Broadway theatre and dates.

Good Night, and Good Luck will begin previews at the Winter Garden Theatre March 12, 2025, with an opening night set for April 3.

The 2005 film earned Clooney directing and writing Oscar nominations, and the film was nominated for Best Picture. The stage adapation, in which Clooney will star as Edward R. Murrow, will be directed by David Cromer, and will be again co-written by Clooney and Grant Heslov.

About Good Night, and Good Luck

In a landmark theatrical event, two-time Academy Award® winner George Clooney makes his Broadway debut in Good Night, and Good Luck, an electrifying stage adaptation of the critically acclaimed film.

Tune in to the golden age of broadcast journalism and Edward R. Murrow’s (Clooney) legendary, history-altering, on-air showdown with Senator Joseph McCarthy. As McCarthyism casts a shadow over America, Murrow and his team at CBS choose to confront the growing tide of paranoia and propaganda, even if it means turning the federal government and a worried nation against them.

Under the direction of Tony Award®-winner David Cromer, from the original screenwriters Clooney and Grant Heslov, Good Night, and Good Luck chronicles a time in American history when truth and journalistic integrity stood up to fearmongering and disinformation—and won.

Learn more at https://goodnightgoodluckbroadway.com