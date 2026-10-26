Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 26, 2026- Star-Studded OTHER DESERT CITIES Opens On Broadway and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 26, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend:

There's so much more to explore—check out all the details above and have a fantastic day!





Coming Up

Thursday, October 29

A Few Good Men opens on Broadway

The Front Page



Video: It's All Relative! The Cast of OTHER DESERT CITIES Celebrates Opening Night Other Desert Cities is back on Broadway! BroadwayWorld was on the scene at the Hudson Theatre for opening night to catch up with the company about bringing the family drama to a new generation of theatergoers. Watch as the company celebrates opening night and shares more about bringing Other Desert Cities back to Broadway in this video.



Photos: Check Out Sexy, New Portraits of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Cast Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show is now in the seventh month of its run at Studio 54 and the cast just celebrated with a special photoshoot at the iconic venue. Check out the portraits here.



Spooky Season on Stage: Three Musical Villains Share Their Secrets This spooky season, Jake Shears, Claybourne Elder, and Ali Louis Bourzgui share the art of making audiences terrified of (and maybe a little in love with) musical theater’s biggest baddies on stages right now.

Must Watch

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Eisa Davis On Adapting THE WARRIORS For Stage

by Rachel Stone

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis discussed adapting the 1979 film The Warriors into a new musical and using their platforms to create change during an appearance on THE VIEW.. (more...) Video: Jennifer Damiano Drops 'Bad Taste' Music Video

by Michael Major

Tony nominee Jennifer Damiano has released the music video for her single 'Bad Taste.' The Danny Kornfeld-directed music video dropped, accompanying the track from her 2025 EP, 'I'm So Sorry, Mary Jane.'. (more...)

Hot Photos

Photos: Danielle Parton Named Brand Ambassador for Dolly Parton Estate

by Rachel Stone

Danielle Parton, a commercial airline pilot and military veteran, has been appointed brand ambassador for the Dolly Parton Estate. The entrepreneur and founder of Shine Girl moonshine distillery will help honor Dolly's legacy.. (more...)

Photos: Elizabeth Gillies and More in ROPE Off-Broadway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The New Group is presenting Rope, a new adaptation by Gordon Greenberg, based on the play by Patrick Hamilton, which was inspired by the Leopold and Loeb murder case. Get a first look at production photos!. (more...)

Photos: Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson Surprises GALILEO Cast

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson surprised the company of the new Broadway musical Galileo on stage during the production's first day of tech for the new musical. See photos!. (more...)

Up on the Marquee: GALILEO Arrives on Broadway

by Jennifer Broski

Running next at the Shubert Theatre will be the new Broadway musical, Galileo, featuring a book by Danny Strong, an original score by Zoe Sarnak and Michael Weiner, directed by Michael Mayer and choreographed by Tony Award nominee David Neumann. Check out photos of the new marquee here!. (more...)

Industry Insights

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Review Roundups

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The cast has been revealed for a salon presentation of Dress of Fire, a new play by Nina Kethevan. Two presentations will be held at Meaux Space in Chelsea starring Jessica Phillips and more. . ( more... The Cherry Lane Theatre is now presenting Two Girls, written and conceived by Eliya Smith. See what the critics are saying about the production in BroadwayWorld's Review Roundup!. ( more...

Review Roundup: SCHOOL PICTURES at the Cherry Lane Theatre

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Cherry Lane Theatre is now presenting School Pictures, written and performed by Milo Cramer. See what the critics are saying in BroadwayWorld's Review Roundup.. (more...)

Review: THE PIANIST, Park Theatre

by Cindy Marcolina

While both the film and the autobiography have entered our cultural heritage as testimonies of the Nazi era – the poverty it brought, its violence, its misery – this new rendition inhabits a different realm. Thom Southerland debuts Szpilman’s own compositions in an invariably morose piece of theatre that never finds its pace nor purpose. A team of actor-musicians revives Szpilman’s story, but this version of The Pianist struggles to securely grip the audience. Sutherland centralises the creative process, adapting and directing Szpilman’s book; this type of clustering is risky, and it doesn’t pay off on this occasion.. (more...)

Review: DERREN BROWN: ONLY HUMAN, Apollo Theatre

by Franco Milazzo

After being taken on a lengthy tour of the UK and Ireland, Only Human comes to the West End as Brown’s first appearance since 2022’s Showman, a post-pandemic show filled with highly personal insights. Its follow-up Unbelievable saw Brown remain backstage as co-creator, writer and co-director (alongside Andy Nyman and Andrew O’Connor), with Simon Lipkin and a company of actor-musicians out front. (In a neat twist, Lipkin has set up home next door to the Apollo as Dickens’s arch-pickpocket Fagin in Oliver!). (more...)

Around the Broadway World

Heather Morris and Chord Overstreet In Talks to Join GLEE Reboot

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Original Glee cast members Heather Morris and Chord Overstreet are in talks to join the reboot of the musical dramedy, which has been greenlit by Disney+/Hulu.. (more...)

Jonathan Groff to Return to Broadway in THE AMISH PROJECT

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Jonathan Groff will star in THE AMISH PROJECT, a solo play by Jessica Dickey directed by Sarna Lapine, beginning performances at the Broadhurst Theatre.. (more...)

RENT 30th Anniversary Concert Will Host a Behind-the-Scenes Pre-Show Livestream

by Stephi Wild

The 30th anniversary concert celebration of RENT will include an exclusive behind-the-scenes pre-show for livestream viewers, hosted by Troy Iwata and Jay Armstrong Johnson, with Ricki Lake as red carpet correspondent.. (more...)

by Michael Gioia

by Michael Major

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Stephi Wild

Happy Birthday To...

Anthony Rapp

Listen Up

"An eagle's just another bird

Until he can spread his wings

A river's just a sheet of ice

Till winter turns to spring." - Carrie the Musical