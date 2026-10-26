Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 26, 2026- Star-Studded OTHER DESERT CITIES Opens On Broadway and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 26, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 26, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend:
|Picked For You
Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
Rise and shine! Here's what happened on BroadwayWorld yesterday:
On Stage: OTHER DESERT CITIES celebrated its Broadway opening night at the Hudson Theatre, while THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW cast showed off fresh new portraits from Studio 54. We also got insights into how three musical villains are terrifying audiences this spooky season.
Big News: Jonathan Groff is returning to Broadway in THE AMISH PROJECT, and Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis discussed adapting THE WARRIORS for the stage. Plus, Andrew Lloyd Webber's MONA LISA musical is heading to London next fall!
There's so much more to explore—check out all the details above and have a fantastic day!
|Coming Up
Thursday, October 29
A Few Good Men opens on Broadway
|The Front Page
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Video: It's All Relative! The Cast of OTHER DESERT CITIES Celebrates Opening Night
Other Desert Cities is back on Broadway! BroadwayWorld was on the scene at the Hudson Theatre for opening night to catch up with the company about bringing the family drama to a new generation of theatergoers. Watch as the company celebrates opening night and shares more about bringing Other Desert Cities back to Broadway in this video.
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Photos: Check Out Sexy, New Portraits of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Cast
Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show is now in the seventh month of its run at Studio 54 and the cast just celebrated with a special photoshoot at the iconic venue. Check out the portraits here.
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Spooky Season on Stage: Three Musical Villains Share Their Secrets
This spooky season, Jake Shears, Claybourne Elder, and Ali Louis Bourzgui share the art of making audiences terrified of (and maybe a little in love with) musical theater’s biggest baddies on stages right now.
|Must Watch
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Lin-Manuel Miranda, Eisa Davis On Adapting THE WARRIORS For Stage
Video: Jennifer Damiano Drops 'Bad Taste' Music Video
|Hot Photos
Photos: Danielle Parton Named Brand Ambassador for Dolly Parton Estate
by Rachel Stone
Danielle Parton, a commercial airline pilot and military veteran, has been appointed brand ambassador for the Dolly Parton Estate. The entrepreneur and founder of Shine Girl moonshine distillery will help honor Dolly's legacy.. (more...)
Photos: Elizabeth Gillies and More in ROPE Off-Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The New Group is presenting Rope, a new adaptation by Gordon Greenberg, based on the play by Patrick Hamilton, which was inspired by the Leopold and Loeb murder case. Get a first look at production photos!. (more...)
Photos: Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson Surprises GALILEO Cast
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson surprised the company of the new Broadway musical Galileo on stage during the production's first day of tech for the new musical. See photos!. (more...)
Up on the Marquee: GALILEO Arrives on Broadway
by Jennifer Broski
Running next at the Shubert Theatre will be the new Broadway musical, Galileo, featuring a book by Danny Strong, an original score by Zoe Sarnak and Michael Weiner, directed by Michael Mayer and choreographed by Tony Award nominee David Neumann. Check out photos of the new marquee here!. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The cast has been revealed for a salon presentation of Dress of Fire, a new play by Nina Kethevan. Two presentations will be held at Meaux Space in Chelsea starring Jessica Phillips and more. . (more...)
|Review Roundups
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Cherry Lane Theatre is now presenting Two Girls, written and conceived by Eliya Smith. See what the critics are saying about the production in BroadwayWorld's Review Roundup!. (more...)
Review Roundup: SCHOOL PICTURES at the Cherry Lane Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Cherry Lane Theatre is now presenting School Pictures, written and performed by Milo Cramer. See what the critics are saying in BroadwayWorld's Review Roundup.. (more...)
Review: THE PIANIST, Park Theatre
by Cindy Marcolina
While both the film and the autobiography have entered our cultural heritage as testimonies of the Nazi era – the poverty it brought, its violence, its misery – this new rendition inhabits a different realm. Thom Southerland debuts Szpilman’s own compositions in an invariably morose piece of theatre that never finds its pace nor purpose. A team of actor-musicians revives Szpilman’s story, but this version of The Pianist struggles to securely grip the audience. Sutherland centralises the creative process, adapting and directing Szpilman’s book; this type of clustering is risky, and it doesn’t pay off on this occasion.. (more...)
Review: DERREN BROWN: ONLY HUMAN, Apollo Theatre
by Franco Milazzo
After being taken on a lengthy tour of the UK and Ireland, Only Human comes to the West End as Brown’s first appearance since 2022’s Showman, a post-pandemic show filled with highly personal insights. Its follow-up Unbelievable saw Brown remain backstage as co-creator, writer and co-director (alongside Andy Nyman and Andrew O’Connor), with Simon Lipkin and a company of actor-musicians out front. (In a neat twist, Lipkin has set up home next door to the Apollo as Dickens’s arch-pickpocket Fagin in Oliver!). (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
Heather Morris and Chord Overstreet In Talks to Join GLEE Reboot
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Original Glee cast members Heather Morris and Chord Overstreet are in talks to join the reboot of the musical dramedy, which has been greenlit by Disney+/Hulu.. (more...)
Jonathan Groff to Return to Broadway in THE AMISH PROJECT
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Jonathan Groff will star in THE AMISH PROJECT, a solo play by Jessica Dickey directed by Sarna Lapine, beginning performances at the Broadhurst Theatre.. (more...)
RENT 30th Anniversary Concert Will Host a Behind-the-Scenes Pre-Show Livestream
by Stephi Wild
The 30th anniversary concert celebration of RENT will include an exclusive behind-the-scenes pre-show for livestream viewers, hosted by Troy Iwata and Jay Armstrong Johnson, with Ricki Lake as red carpet correspondent.. (more...)
LJ Benet Beg Fans to ‘Stop Recording’ After ‘Scary’ Moment Regarding Safety Onstage at THE LOST BOYS
by Michael Gioia
LJ Benet, who plays Michael Emerson in the musical 'The Lost Boys,' has asked fans to put their phones away when they come to Broadway's Palace Theatre.. (more...)
Andrew Lloyd Webber Says His Mona Lisa Musical Will Open in London Next Fall
by Michael Major
Andrew Lloyd Webber has revealed that his Mona Lisa musical will be 'fully open' in London next fall. After announcing the musical earlier this year, the composer shared that he is hoping for a September opening.. (more...)
SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS Shifts Broadway Dates; Tickets on Sale This Week
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Tickets to 2026 Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Bess Wohl's comedy Small Mouth Sounds will be released to the general public. Small Mouth Sounds will play at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.. (more...)
THE NOTEBOOK Musical to Make West End Premiere at Newly Renamed Judi Dench Theatre
by Stephi Wild
The musical adaptation of Nicholas Sparks' novel, with music and lyrics by Ingrid Michaelson and book by Bekah Brunstetter, will receive its UK premiere in London's West End.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Anthony Rapp
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See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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