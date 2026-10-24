Character Breakdown: The Cast of A FEW GOOD MEN Unpacks Their Roles
A Few Good Men is directed by Michael Arden and stars Bradley Whitford, Krysta Rodriguez, and Tom Blyth.
Performances are officially underway at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre for Lincoln Center Theatre's revival of A Few Good Men, by Aaron Sorkin. What's it all about?
Military lawyer Daniel Kaffee is known for his wit, charm, and uncanny talent for closing cases before they ever get to trial. When assigned to defend two young Marines accused of murder, his typical strategy is upended by Lt. Commander JoAnne Galloway, a sharp attorney determined to prove the men’s innocence. But the evidence soon leads them to a cover-up, putting them on a collision course with the entire chain of command.
Krysta Rodriguez returns to Broadway as Lt. Cmdr. Joanne Galloway. "I relate to her so much. She's just unrelenting, and she just wants to be good. And unfortunately, sometimes that actually deters her from being good," she explained during a break from rehearsals. "It blinds her to the things that she could do if she were nimble and soft. She's not. So I learn a lot from her. I learn a lot."
Watch in this video as the cast unpacks their roles and learn more about the new revival.
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