Photos: Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson Surprises GALILEO Cast
See photos of Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson with Galileo stars Raúl Esparza, Jeremy Kushnier, Joy Woods and more.
Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson surprised the company of the new Broadway musical Galileo on stage during the production's first day of tech for the new musical, sharing remarks about his recent addition to the production as a co-producer. See photos!
The new co-producers are former NASA astronaut and the first woman of color in space Dr. Mae Jemison; scientist, educator, and television host Bill Nye; and astrophysicist, author, and Frederick P. Rose Director of the Hayden Planetarium Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson.
Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson commented, "Galileo remains a seminal figure, not only in the history of science but in the history of civilization. A stark reminder that what is discovered to be objectively true in the universe is not always welcomed by cultural, political, or religious dogma. I am proud to be a part of this effort to bring Galileo's story to life. Society needs it now more than ever."
Galileo stars four-time Tony Award nominee Raúl Esparza, Jeremy Kushnier, Tony and Grammy Award nominee Joy Woods, Bradley Dean, Jordon Lee Garcia, and Javier Muñoz, are Gabrielle Elisabeth, Adam Halpin, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Rico LeBron, Michael J. Mainwaring, Terica Marie, Rob Marnell, Alexander Mendoza, Ramone Nelson, Matty Palmer, Chase Peacock, David Rowen, Madeleine Spacapan, Erica Sweany, with swings Nicci Claspell, Ninako Donville, Cameron Johnson, Michał Kołaczkowski, and Noah Plomgren. Grammy Award winner Michael Park (Dear Evan Hansen, 'Stranger Things') will alternate as 'Galileo Galilei' at certain performances.
Galileo is about the man whose discoveries rocked our universe. When luminary Galileo peers into the heavens, what he sees challenges humanity's understanding of the world. Unwilling to deny the truth, Galileo finds himself in a fight with the most powerful institution on Earth. As his trusted confidant Maffeo Barberini ascends to power, friendship leads to betrayal, and the dreams Galileo has envisioned for himself and for his brilliant daughter Virginia Galilei begin to slip away. Belief, ambition, and love pull the trio out of orbit, each confronting what they're willing to sacrifice for what matters most.
Photo credit: Thomas Mundell
Joy Woods, Danny Strong, Michael Weiner, Michael Mayer, Jeremy Kushnier (bottom), Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson, Zoe Sarnak, Raúl Esparza
Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson, Michael Mayer, Raúl Esparza
Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson and Company
Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson and Company
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
|
Powered by