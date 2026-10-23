Video: Jennifer Damiano Drops 'Bad Taste' Music Video
The track was part of her 2025 EP, "I'm So Sorry, Mary Jane."
Tony nominee Jennifer Damiano has released the music video for her single "Bad Taste." The Danny Kornfeld-directed music video drops today, accompanying the track from her 2025 EP, "I'm So Sorry, Mary Jane."
The EP, which was produced by Van Hughes, is her retelling of coming up in show business, everything it's cost, everything she's gained, and the woman she is proud to have become. The EP reflects Damiano's love of alternative music, which may be new to Broadway audiences.
At 15 years old, Damiano made her Broadway debut in Spring Awakening and was the youngest member of the original cast. She went on to receive a Tony Award nomination for creating the role of “Natalie” in the critically acclaimed Broadway production, Next To Normal.
She returned to Broadway as the original “Mary Jane Watson” in Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, with music and lyrics by U2, and starred in the Off-Broadway musical, Venice, at The Public Theatre. She was most recently on Broadway in American Psycho as "Jean."
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.