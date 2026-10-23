Video: Jennifer Damiano Drops 'Bad Taste' Music Video







Tony nominee Jennifer Damiano has released the music video for her single "Bad Taste." The Danny Kornfeld-directed music video drops today, accompanying the track from her 2025 EP, "I'm So Sorry, Mary Jane."

The EP, which was produced by Van Hughes, is her retelling of coming up in show business, everything it's cost, everything she's gained, and the woman she is proud to have become. The EP reflects Damiano's love of alternative music, which may be new to Broadway audiences.

At 15 years old, Damiano made her Broadway debut in Spring Awakening and was the youngest member of the original cast. She went on to receive a Tony Award nomination for creating the role of “Natalie” in the critically acclaimed Broadway production, Next To Normal.

She returned to Broadway as the original “Mary Jane Watson” in Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, with music and lyrics by U2, and starred in the Off-Broadway musical, Venice, at The Public Theatre. She was most recently on Broadway in American Psycho as "Jean."

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 8 Days 12 Hrs 43 Min 31 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone