Up on the Marquee: GALILEO Arrives on Broadway
Performances begin on Tuesday, November 10, at the Shubert Theatre.
Running next at the Shubert Theatre will be the new Broadway musical, Galileo, featuring a book by Danny Strong, an original score by Zoe Sarnak and Michael Weiner, directed by Michael Mayer and choreographed by Tony Award nominee David Neumann.
Galileo stars four-time Tony Award nominee Raúl Esparza, Jeremy Kushnier, Tony and Grammy Award nominee Joy Woods, Bradley Dean, Jordon Lee Garcia, and Javier Muñoz, are Gabrielle Elisabeth, Adam Halpin, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Rico LeBron, Michael J. Mainwaring, Terica Marie, Rob Marnell, Alexander Mendoza, Ramone Nelson, Matty Palmer, Chase Peacock, David Rowen, Madeleine Spacapan, Erica Sweany, with swings Nicci Claspell, Ninako Donville, Cameron Johnson, Michał Kołaczkowski, and Noah Plomgren. Grammy Award winner Michael Park (Dear Evan Hansen, 'Stranger Things') will alternate as 'Galileo Galilei' at certain performances.
Galileo is about the man whose discoveries rocked our universe. When luminary Galileo (Esparza) peers into the heavens, what he sees challenges humanity's understanding of the world. Unwilling to deny the truth, Galileo finds himself in a fight with the most powerful institution on Earth. As his trusted confidant Maffeo Barberini (Kushnier) ascends to power, friendship leads to betrayal, and the dreams Galileo has envisioned for himself and for his brilliant daughter Virginia Galilei (Woods) begin to slip away. Belief, ambition, and love pull the trio out of orbit, each confronting what they're willing to sacrifice for what matters most.
Galileo had its world premiere at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, where it was developed prior to Broadway.
The creative team for Galileo will include Brian Usifer (Music Supervision & Orchestrations), Rachel Hauck (Set Design), Susan Hilferty (Costume Design), Kevin Adams (Lighting Design), John Shivers (Sound Design), Ethan Tobman (Video & Projection Design), and Satellite Wigs (Hair & Wig Design). Casting is by Jim Carnahan, CSA and Jason Thinger, CSA. Aurora Productions is the Production Manager, and ShowTown Theatricals is the General Manager.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
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