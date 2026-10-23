Photos: Check Out Sexy, New Portraits of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Cast

Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show is now in the seventh month of its run at Studio 54 and the cast just celebrated with a special photoshoot at the iconic Broadway venue. Check out the portraits below!

The Rocky Horror Show cast currently includes Jake Shears as “Frank-N-Furter, Lorna Courtney as “Janet”, Rachel Dratch as “Narrator,” Amber Gray as “Riff Raff,” Kevin McHale as “Brad”, Jimin Moon as “Rocky”, George Salazar as “Eddie/Dr. Scott”, Sherie Rene Scott as “Magenta”, Valentina as “Columbia” as well as Renée Albulario, Anania, Boy Radio, Tassy Kirbas, Preston Perez, Caleb Quezon, Andres Quintero and Paul Soileau.

The Rocky Horror Show directed by Tony Award-winner Sam Pinkleton began previews on March 26, 2026, and opened officially on Thursday, April 23, 2026. The creative and design team includes choreography by Ani Taj, music supervision by Kris Kukul, set design by dots, costume design by David I. Reynoso, lighting design by Jane Cox, sound design by Brian Ronan, wig & hair design by Alberto “Albee” Alvarado and make-up design by Sterling Tull. Casting is by Carrie Gardner & Stephen Kopel, and the production stage manager is Bryan Bauer.

The Rocky Horror Show received 9 Tony Award nominations including Best Musical Revival, 6 Drama Desk Award nominations including Outstanding Revival of a Musical, 4 Drama League Award nominations including Outstanding Revival of a Musical, 2 Outer Critics Circle Award nominations as well as 2 Chita Rivera Award nominations for Outstanding Choreography and Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway show.

The production broke the house record at Studio 54 for the week ending June 28, 2026 with a box office take of $1,215,225 and became the highest grossing production to play at the theatre.

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