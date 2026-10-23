Photos: Elizabeth Gillies and More in ROPE Off-Broadway

The New Group is presenting Rope, a new adaptation by Gordon Greenberg, based on the play by Patrick Hamilton, which was inspired by the Leopold and Loeb murder case. Get a first look at production photos!

Directed by Scott Elliott, this world premiere production features Corey Fogelmanis, Elizabeth Gillies, Jason Butler Harner, Cameron Monaghan, Graham Phillips and James Waterston. Previews began October 13 in advance of Official Opening Night on Tuesday, November 3. A limited Off-Broadway engagement is slated through December 6 at the Theater at St. Clement's.

Garrett Stern (Cameron Monaghan) and Nate Singer (Corey Fogelmanis) are two beautiful, brilliant, and dangerously bored Princeton grad students, who throw a dinner party in their chic Turtle Bay apartment – on top of a trunk containing their murder victim. Newly adapted by Gordon Greenberg from the play that inspired the iconic Hitchcock film, this sharp-witted and sexually aggressive thriller arrives Off-Broadway in a production from The New Group, directed by Scott Elliott.

This production features Corey Fogelmanis, Elizabeth Gillies, Jason Butler Harner, Cameron Monaghan, Graham Phillips and James Waterston. Scenic Design is by Derek McLane. Costume Design is by Catherine Zuber. Lighting Design is by Jeff Croiter. Sound Design is by Leah Gelpe. Wig Design is by Tom Watson. Intimacy/Fight Direction is by UnkleDave's Fight-House. Production Stage Manager is Valerie A. Peterson. Production Supervisor is Five Ohm. Casting is by Geoff Josselson Casting, Geoff Josselson and Felicia Rudolph.

Photo credit: Monique Carboni



Photo Credit: Monique Carboni. ID sheet enclosed via link as well.

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