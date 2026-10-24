Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Video: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Star Kevin McHale to Vote Early With Rock the Vote
Early voting is now open! Skip Election Day lines & make your plan to vote early now.
The Rocky Horror Show star Kevin McHale is reminding you that Election Day is the LAST day to vote, not the only day. Millions of Americans are eligible to cast their ballot early. Will you? Find your options here.
Early voting is now open! Skip Election Day lines & make your plan to vote early now. Dates, locations & hours vary.
"Get to the polls. Do your little research online on who you wanna vote for. Make sure you know the issue so you’re prepared when you show up. Voting early means you can guarantee your voice is going to be heard because you have busy lives," the Glee alum says.
Voting early doesn't mean rushing your decision. Thanks to our friends Rock the Vote, you can now research the candidates, learn about the races, and explore the issues you'll be voting on before Election Day here.
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