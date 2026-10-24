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Video: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Star Kevin McHale to Vote Early With Rock the Vote

Early voting is now open! Skip Election Day lines & make your plan to vote early now.

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The Rocky Horror Show star Kevin McHale is reminding you that Election Day is the LAST day to vote, not the only day. Millions of Americans are eligible to cast their ballot early. Will you? Find your options here.

Early voting is now open! Skip Election Day lines & make your plan to vote early now. Dates, locations & hours vary.

"Get to the polls. Do your little research online on who you wanna vote for. Make sure you know the issue so you’re prepared when you show up. Voting early means you can guarantee your voice is going to be heard because you have busy lives," the Glee alum says.

Voting early doesn't mean rushing your decision. Thanks to our friends Rock the Vote, you can now research the candidates, learn about the races, and explore the issues you'll be voting on before Election Day here.

Buy Tickets to The Rocky Horror Show

More on this show: Video: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Cast Performs 'Time Warp' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA · 5/29/2026



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