Tickets to SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS on Broadway on Sale This Week

Tickets to 2026 Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Bess Wohl's comedy Small Mouth Sounds will be released to the general public this Sunday, October 25. Tickets to the play, starring Julia Roberts, Paul Rudd, Sarah Paulson, Martin Freeman, Greta Lee and Isaac Powell under the direction of three-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, will be available beginning at 10:00 am EST. Tickets will be available via Telecharge, online or by phone at 212-239-6200.

Small Mouth Sounds will begin performances on Wednesday, February 10, 2027, at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, with opening night set for Thursday, March 11.

With the arrival of Liberation, winner of the 2026 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and Tony Award for Best Play, Wohl cemented her place as one of the most innovative playwrights working in the theater. In Small Mouth Sounds, Wohl has undertaken perhaps her most audacious formal experiment: a play set at a silent retreat where the participants find it surprisingly difficult to stay quiet.

In Small Mouth Sounds, six strangers arrive at an upstate spiritual retreat determined to escape their problems, turn inward, and transform their lives. Spoiler: it does not go according to plan. As personal baggage spills everywhere, personalities clash, and unexpected desires take hold, Bess Wohl's play is revealed as both a startlingly original and profoundly affecting work about the search for wholeness in a broken world.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 8 Days 11 Hrs 30 Min 33 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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