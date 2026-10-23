Tickets to SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS on Broadway on Sale This Week
The play stars Julia Roberts, Paul Rudd, Sarah Paulson, Martin Freeman, Greta Lee, and Isaac Powell under Joe Mantello's direction.
Tickets to 2026 Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Bess Wohl's comedy Small Mouth Sounds will be released to the general public this Sunday, October 25. Tickets to the play, starring Julia Roberts, Paul Rudd, Sarah Paulson, Martin Freeman, Greta Lee and Isaac Powell under the direction of three-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, will be available beginning at 10:00 am EST. Tickets will be available via Telecharge, online or by phone at 212-239-6200.
Small Mouth Sounds will begin performances on Wednesday, February 10, 2027, at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, with opening night set for Thursday, March 11.
With the arrival of Liberation, winner of the 2026 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and Tony Award for Best Play, Wohl cemented her place as one of the most innovative playwrights working in the theater. In Small Mouth Sounds, Wohl has undertaken perhaps her most audacious formal experiment: a play set at a silent retreat where the participants find it surprisingly difficult to stay quiet.
In Small Mouth Sounds, six strangers arrive at an upstate spiritual retreat determined to escape their problems, turn inward, and transform their lives. Spoiler: it does not go according to plan. As personal baggage spills everywhere, personalities clash, and unexpected desires take hold, Bess Wohl's play is revealed as both a startlingly original and profoundly affecting work about the search for wholeness in a broken world.
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