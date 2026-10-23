Heather Morris and Chord Overstreet In Talks to Join GLEE Reboot
This follows the recent announcement that fellow Glee alum Lea Michele will reprise her role as Rachel Berry in the upcoming reboot.
Deadline has reported that original Glee cast members Heather Morris and Chord Overstreet are in talks to join the reboot of the musical dramedy, which has been greenlit by Disney+/Hulu. In the original series, Morris starred as cheerleader Brittany, and Overstreet starred as transfer student Sam.
Word of the original stars' potential return follows the recent announcement that fellow Glee alum Lea Michele will reprise her role as Rachel Berry in the upcoming reboot. Glee co-creator Ryan Murphy revealed last month that he had been in touch with "around 10 of the original cast members" of the show.
About Glee
Glee is a musical comedy-drama television series created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan. Set at the fictional William McKinley High School in Lima, Ohio, the series follows the members of the New Directions, a glee club competing in the show choir circuit, as they navigate social issues regarding sexuality, gender, race, family, relationships, and teamwork. Each episode features on-screen musical performances chosen by Murphy and produced by Adam Anders and Peer Åström, ranging from show tunes to chart hits.
The pilot episode was broadcast on May 19, 2009, with the first season officially premiering on September 9 later that year. In 2013, Murphy announced that the sixth season would be the series' last. Glee concluded on March 20, 2015, after 121 episodes and over 729 musical performances.
The show kickstarted the careers of many young actors, including Lea Michele, Cory Monteith, Amber Riley, Chris Colfer, Dianna Agron, Naya Rivera, Heather Morris, Kevin McHale, Jenna Ushkowitz, Darren Criss, Harry Shum Jr. and Mark Salling. Later seasons added Chord Overstreet, Melissa Benoist, Alex Newell, Becca Tobin and more. Matthew Morrison played the role of Will Schuester, alongside Jane Lynch as the hilarious Sue Sylvester.
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