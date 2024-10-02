Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 2, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 2, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

OPERATION MINCEMEAT Will Open on Broadway in 2025

by Stephi Wild

Operation Mincemeat, the most recent Olivier Award®-winning Best Musical, will open on Broadway in 2025 at the Golden Theatre after two sold-out years on the West End.. (more...)

Broadway Star of THE WIZ, CATS, and More, Ken Page Dies at Age 70

by Stephi Wild

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Ken Page has died at age 70. Page is best known for his Broadway roles in The Wiz, Ain't Misbehavin', Cats, and more.. (more...)

Fleetwood Mac Book Co-Authors Sue STEREOPHONIC For Alleged Copyright Infringement

by Joshua Wright

Kenneth Caillat and Steven Stiefel, co-authors of the memoir Making Rumours: The Inside Story of the Classic Fleetwood Mac Album, have filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York against playwright David Adjmi, along with the producers of Stereophonic.. (more...)

by Nicole Rosky

Start spreading the news! The 78th Annual Tony Awards Nominations will be announced live on Thursday, May 1, 2025.. ( more...

Tony Awards Reveal 2025 Nominating Committee

by Nicole Rosky

The Tony Awards Administration Committee announced the Nominating Committee for the 2024-2025 Broadway season. Find out who made the list!. (more...)

Annaleigh Ashford Joins the Cast of ALL IN: COMEDY ABOUT LOVE

by Stephi Wild

Annaleigh Ashford has joined the cast of the world premiere of All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich, with direction by Alex Timbers, from February 4 through 16th. Ashford completes the cast of the production.. (more...)

Alison Luff, Liam Pearce, Nathan Levy, and More Join & JULIET on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

New cast members will join & Juliet for the hit musical’s third year on Broadway. Joining the company this October is Alison Luff as ‘Anne’ (The Who’s Tommy, Waitress, Escape to Margaritaville), Liam Pearce as ‘Romeo’ (How to Dance in Ohio, McCarter Theatre Center’s Empire Records), and Nathan Levy as ‘François’ (Aladdin, Dear Evan Hansen). . (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!