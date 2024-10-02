News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 2, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 2, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Oct. 02, 2024
Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 2, 2024 Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 2, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 2, 2024 Image

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 2, 2024 Image

Review Roundup: Daniel Dae Kim & More Star In YELLOW FACE on Broadway
by A.A. Cristi
David Henry Hwang's Yellow Face gets its Broadway premiere in a new directed by Leigh Silverman, opening tonight at the Todd Haimes Theatre! Read the reviews!

 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 2, 2024 Image

OPERATION MINCEMEAT Will Open on Broadway in 2025
by Stephi Wild
Operation Mincemeat, the most recent Olivier Award®-winning Best Musical, will open on Broadway in 2025 at the Golden Theatre after two sold-out years on the West End.. (more...)

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 2, 2024 Image

Broadway Star of THE WIZ, CATS, and More, Ken Page Dies at Age 70
by Stephi Wild
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Ken Page has died at age 70. Page is best known for his Broadway roles in The Wiz, Ain't Misbehavin', Cats, and more.. (more...)  

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 2, 2024 Image

Fleetwood Mac Book Co-Authors Sue STEREOPHONIC For Alleged Copyright Infringement
by Joshua Wright
Kenneth Caillat and Steven Stiefel, co-authors of the memoir Making Rumours: The Inside Story of the Classic Fleetwood Mac Album, have filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York against playwright David Adjmi, along with the producers of Stereophonic.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 2, 2024 Image

Date Announced for 2025 Tony Awards Nominations
by Nicole Rosky
Start spreading the news! The 78th Annual Tony Awards Nominations will be announced live on Thursday, May 1, 2025.. (more...)

Tony Awards Reveal 2025 Nominating Committee
by Nicole Rosky
The Tony Awards Administration Committee announced the Nominating Committee for the 2024-2025 Broadway season. Find out who made the list!. (more...)

Annaleigh Ashford Joins the Cast of ALL IN: COMEDY ABOUT LOVE
by Stephi Wild
Annaleigh Ashford has joined the cast of the world premiere of All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich, with direction by Alex Timbers, from February 4 through 16th. Ashford completes the cast of the production.. (more...)

Alison Luff, Liam Pearce, Nathan Levy, and More Join & JULIET on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
New cast members will join & Juliet for the hit musical’s third year on Broadway. Joining the company this October is Alison Luff as ‘Anne’ (The Who’s Tommy, Waitress, Escape to Margaritaville), Liam Pearce as ‘Romeo’ (How to Dance in Ohio, McCarter Theatre Center’s Empire Records), and Nathan Levy as ‘François’ (Aladdin, Dear Evan Hansen). . (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 2, 2024 Image

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 2, 2024 Image

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"No other road.
No other way.
No day but today."

- RENT




Videos