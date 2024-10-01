Alison Luff, Liam Pearce, Nathan Levy, and More Join & JULIET on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BroadwayWorld has just learned that new cast members will join & Juliet for the hit musical’s third year on Broadway. Joining the company this October is Alison Luff as ‘Anne’ (The Who’s Tommy, Waitress, Escape to Margaritaville), Liam Pearce as ‘Romeo’ (How to Dance in Ohio, McCarter Theatre Center’s Empire Records), and Nathan Levy as ‘François’ (Aladdin, Dear Evan Hansen).

Luff and Pearce will begin performances on Tuesday, October 29, with Levy beginning performances November 19. Original Broadway ensemble member Michael Iván Carrier will take over the role of ‘May’ beginning October 29.

The show will also welcome several new ensemble members (referred to as ‘The Players’) this fall, including Gabe Amato as ‘Gregory,’ Reese Britts as ‘Sly,’ Nicholas Cooper as ‘Lenox,’ Charli D’Amelio as ‘Charmian,’ Jhailyn Paige Farcon as ‘Imogen,’ Elsa Keefe as ‘Eleanor/Benvolio,’ Alejandro MullerDahlberg as ‘Crosse,’ Cassie Silva as ‘Lucy,’ Darien “Daah” Van Rensalier as ‘Augustine’ and Romy Vuksan as ‘Viola.’ Vuksan, who joins the company directly from the Australian cast of & Juliet, will begin performances on October 8. All other year-three Players begin performances on Tuesday, October 29.

Current cast members Maya Boyd (Juliet), Tony Award winner Paulo Szot (Lance), Drew Gehling (Shakespeare), and Tony Award nominee Jeannette Bayardelle (Angélique), along with Daniel Assetta, Makai Hernandez, Najah Hetsberger, Joomin Hwang, Khailah Johnson, Alaina Ví Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, and Ava Noble will remain with the company.

The current cast of & Juliet through Sunday, October 27 includes: Maya Boyd (Juliet), Paulo Szot (Lance), Betsy Wolfe (Anne), Drew Gehling (Shakespeare), Justin David Sullivan (May), Jeannette Bayardelle (Angélique), Ben Jackson Walker (Romeo), and Philippe Arroyo (François), with Daniel Assetta, Michael Iván Carrier, Andrew Chappelle, Phil Colgan, Virgil Gadson, Makai Hernandez, Najah Hetsberger, Joomin Hwang, Khailah Johnson, Megan Kane, Alaina Ví Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Joe Moeller, Ava Noble, Esosa Oviasu, Jasmine Rafael, Matt Raffy, Bex Robinson, and Tiernan Tunnicliffe.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek” and features an iconic playlist of Pop hits, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more.

The full creative team for the Broadway production of & Juliet includes David West Read (Book), Max Martin & Friends (Music & Lyrics), Luke Sheppard (Direction), Jennifer Weber (Choreography), Bill Sherman (Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements), Soutra Gilmour (Scenic Design), Paloma Young (Costume Design), Howard Hudson (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Andrzej Goulding (Video & Projection Design) and J. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig & Makeup Design) and Dominic Fallacaro (Music Director, Co-Orchestrations and Arrangements), and Haley Bennett (Associate Music Director). US Casting is by Stephen Kopel and Carrie Gardner, CSA. & Juliet is Executive Produced on Broadway by Eva Price. & Juliet is produced on Broadway by Max Martin, Tim Headington, Theresa Steele Page, Jenny Petersson, Martin Dodd and Eva Price.

This month, the first North American tour of & Juliet kicked off its route in Baltimore, Maryland, and will stop in more than 30 US cities in the next year. The North American tour joins the UK Tour (which began in July 2024), and an upcoming German production (October 2024). By Spring 2025, the musical will have played in nine countries and on four continents since its West End Premiere in 2019. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of & Juliet was released in October 2022 on Atlantic Records and is available wherever streaming music is played.

Tickets for & Juliet are available now at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre box office (starting at $66.00 including fees) or at AndJulietBroadway.com (starting at $79.00 including fees).For day-of rush tickets, TodayTix users can sign up for an alert to be notified when tickets are available to purchase. Rush tickets will be available each performance day (minus select blackout dates) at 9am, on a first-come, first-served basis on TodayTix for $39 per ticket. Standing room tickets will be $45 per ticket, and available for purchase in-person at the box office of the Sondheim Theatre the day of sold-out performances only, pending availability. Running time is 2 hours and 30 minutes, including one intermission. Though it is being performed at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, & Juliet is not a Roundabout Theatre Company production.