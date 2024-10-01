OPERATION MINCEMEAT Will Open on Broadway in 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Operation Mincemeat, the most recent Olivier Award®-winning Best Musical, will open on Broadway in 2025 at the Golden Theatre after two sold-out years on the West End. Directed by 2023 Olivier Award nominee Robert Hastie and choreographed by Olivier Award nominee Jenny Arnold, Operation Mincemeat will begin performances on Saturday, February 15, 2025, with an official opening night of Thursday, March 20.

The extraordinary debut musical is written and composed by the comedy group, SpitLip, featuring David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts. Casting for the Broadway premiere will be announced soon.

Tickets will be on sale beginning on Wednesday, November 20. A fan pre-sale will begin on Monday, November 18. For more information, please visit operationbroadway.com.

SplitLip - David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts - the musical’s writers and composers, said, “If we had to name one single unifying influence for Operation Mincemeat, it would be the American Musical Comedy. The Producers, Guys & Dolls, Wicked, Avenue Q, The Book Of Mormon - we never dreamed we would even get to go see shows like these on Broadway, let alone open our show alongside them. Thank you to our fans, and particularly those in the US for getting Operation Mincemeat here. If it gets hounded out of Broadway after one night, it will still be beyond our wildest dreams. Our producers, we’d imagine, would be less pleased.”

It’s 1943, and the Allied Forces are on the ropes. Luckily, they’ve got a trick up their sleeve. Well, not up their sleeve, per se, but rather inside the pocket of a stolen corpse. Equal parts farce, thriller, and Ian Fleming-style spy caper (with an assist from Mr. Fleming himself), Operation Mincemeat tells the wildly improbable and hilarious true story of the covert operation that turned the tide of WWII.

Operation Mincemeat began as a tiny (and tiny-budgeted) production at London’s New Diorama Theatre. The show quickly gained a devoted following, spurring sold-out runs at venues including Southwark Playhouse and Riverside Studios. It finally premiered in the West End on May 9, 2023 at the Fortune Theatre, where it received rave reviews, continues to play to standing-room-only crowds, and has cultivated one of London’s most fervent fanbase, affectionately dubbed “Mincefluencers."

Operation Mincemeat went onto earn six 2024 Olivier Award nominations, winning Best New Musical and Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical. It was also named the Best New Musical at the 2024 WhatsOnStage Awards. Earlier in the show’s journey, Operation Mincemeat picked up the Off-West End award for Best Musical Production and Best Company Ensemble, as well as The Stage Debut Award for Best Composer/Lyricist.

Operation Mincemeat is produced on Broadway by Avalon (in association with SpitLip). The show was commissioned by New Diorama Theatre, co-commissioned by The Lowry, and also supported by the Rhinebeck Writers Retreat.

Photo Credit: Matt Crockett