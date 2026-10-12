Quentin Tarantino’s THE POPINJAY CAVALIER, Starring Sacha Baron Cohen Sets West End Dates and Theater

The theatre and dates have been announced for Quentin Tarantino’s debut play, The Popinjay Cavalier, which will star Sacha Baron Cohen in London. the play will begin previews at the Phoenix Theater in London’s West End on February 23, 2027, and will run through June 13.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the new play written and directed by Quentin Tarantino, director of films like Pulp Fiction and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, is being developed by Sonia Friedman Productions and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Set in 1830s Europe, this tale of deception and disguise is Tarantino’s first-ever play, inspired by the grand adventure epics and sparkling romances of stage and screen, including the works of Hollywood’s golden greats – George Bruce, Ernest Vajda and Jesse Lasky Jr.

Follow Rupert Sebastian Thomas Jr., the world’s greatest actor, as he heads to Paris to perform for the illustrious Comédie-Française. But after a few ill-advised words about the French land him in hot water, Rupert the Magnificent’s triumphant trip across the Channel takes a decidedly more dangerous turn…

According to the show's website, "Expect Tarantino’s signature style and wit in a sweeping celebration of theatre, complete with acrobatics, swordplay, daring deeds, and dastardly acts."

About Sacha Baron Cohen

Sacha Noam Baron Cohen is an actor, filmmaker, and comedian, known for his creation and portrayal of the fictional satirical characters Ali G, Borat Sagdiyev, Brüno Gehard, and Admiral General Haffaz Aladeen. He has received two British Academy Television Awards and three Golden Globes, as well as nominations for three Academy Awards and six Primetime Emmy Awards.

Sacha Baron Cohen wrote and starred in Borat (2006) and its 2020 sequel, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. His work on the films earned him a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, as well as an Academy Award nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay. In 2020, he portrayed Abbie Hoffman in The Trial of the Chicago 7, earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Baron Cohen has also written, produced and starred in several comedy films, including Ali G Indahouse (2002), Brüno (2009), The Dictator (2012) and Grimsby (2016). His dramatic film credits include Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007), Hugo (2011) and Les Misérables (2012).

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