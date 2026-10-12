JACKSON'S ISLAND Workshop to Feature Emmet Smith and Miguel Gil

Jackson's Island: Huck, Tom, Queers and Us, a new play by Joseph Frederick Allen, will receive a workshop presentation in New York City on October 16th and 17th. Emilio Ramos is directing.

Jackson's Island follows Maxwell and Andrew after their best friend's death as they navigate young adulthood as a duo. Andrew confronts grief & his sexuality, while Maxwell retreats into his own reimagined tales of Huckleberry Finn and Tom Sawyer.

The cast includes Emmet Smith (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as Tom Sawyer, Miguel Gil (The Lost Boys) as Huck Finn, Jordan Dobson (Bad Cinderella) as Maxwell, and Noah Wolfe (The Gorgeous Nothings) as Andrew.

Emilio Ramos is the director of the Drama Desk nominated revival of See What I Wanna See. Joseph Frederick Allen was associate director on The Jonathan Larson and RED INK.

The workshop will be the first presentation by the FRAME, a new arts & culture incubator backed by former president of Disney Theatrical Thomas Schumacher, which launched this fall.

For more information visit theframenyc.com or inquire at info@theframenyc.com.



Photo Credit: Drew Elhamalawy

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