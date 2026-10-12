Video: INTO THE WOODS West End Cast Performs 'Children Will Listen'





An all new video has been released of the cast of the West End production of Into the Woods performing "Children Will Listen." Directed by Jordan Fein, Sondheim and Lapine’s production opened at the Noël Coward Theatre on 7 October 2026 and will run until 9 January 2027. Check out the video here!

Plus, check out photos of the cast here.

The cast includes Simbi Akande (Cinderella), John Dagleish (Baker), Fiona Finsbury (Rapunzel), Lucas Koch (Rapunzel’s Prince), Laura Pitt-Pulford (Baker’s Wife), Jack Quarton (Steward), Keith Ramsay (Jack), Matthew Seadon-Young (Cinderella’s Prince/Wolf), and Michael S. Siegel (Narrator) join the previously announced Valda Aviks (Grandmother/Giant), Geoffrey Aymer (Cinderella’s Father), Kate Fleetwood (The Witch), Jennifer Hepburn (Cinderella’s Stepmother and Alternate Witch), Hana Ichijo (Lucinda), Julie Jupp (Jack’s Mother), Gabrielle Lewis-Dodson (Florinda) and Gracie McGonigal (Little Red Ridinghood), with Hollie Aires, Sabrina Aloueche, Jacob Fowler, Adam Robert Lewis, Sophie Linder-Lee, Toby Turpin, and Elsie Watson as Standbys.

In Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s musical, the Baker, the Baker’s Wife, the Witch, Jack, Little Red Ridinghood, Cinderella and Rapunzel take audiences beyond happy ever after to discover what really matters.

Sondheim and Lapine’s second collaboration after Sunday in the Park with George brilliantly weaves together four Grimms’ fairy tales. On its Broadway debut in 1986, Into the Woods won Tony Awards each for Sondheim (Best Original Score) and Lapine (Best Book). In London it has had productions by Richard Jones (Phoenix Theatre, 1990), John Crowley (Donmar, 1998) and Timothy Sheader (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, 2010). This is its first major London production since 2016 and its first West End production in 30 years.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 19 Days 14 Hrs 14 Min 29 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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Related Stories 1 INTO THE WOODS Will Transfer to the West End from the Bridge Theatre

Marking the first West End transfer for The Bridge, the multi-award-winning production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Into The Woods will run in the West End this Autumn.