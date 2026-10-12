Video: Watch Cynthia Erivo & More In at Henry Mancini 100 Concert at the Hollywood Bowl





PBS has released the complete broadcast of Great Performances: Henry Mancini 100 at the Hollywood Bowl, featuring Cynthia Erivo and more. The concert was hosted by Erivo's Wicked co-star, Jeff Goldblum.

In the new video, the Wicked star sings the previously released "Days of Wine and Roses," along with "Le Jazz Hot" and "Crazy World."

The concert also featured performances by Grammy Award winner Michael Bublé and Grammy nominees Dave Koz and Monica Mancini, Henry Mancini's daughter. The program also goes behind the scenes of the recording of the 100th anniversary album featuring John Williams, Arturo Sandoval, Herbie Hancock, Gustavo Dudamel, the LA Phil, Stevie Wonder, Lizzo, James Galway and the last televised appearance of the late Quincy Jones.

The album includes “Baby Elephant Walk – Encore,” now nominated for a 2024 Grammy Award for Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella. “Supplementing the concert are interviews with stars from Mancini-scored movies, archival footage and still photos. The 20-time Grammy Award-winning composer of songs and scores ranging from "Moon River" and “The Pink Panther” appeared regularly on the Bowl's stage, conducting 29 times. A four-time Academy Award winner, Mancini scored over 125 movie and television themes including such classics as “Breakfast at Tiffanys,” “The Pink Panther,” “Days of Wine and Roses,” “Victor Victoria,” “Charade” and “Two for the Road.”

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