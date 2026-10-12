Video: Aaron Sorkin, Bradley Whitford & More Make the Case for A FEW GOOD MEN

Aaron Sorkin's A Few Good Men is back on Broadway, and more than three decades after its original premiere, the story feels as timely as ever. The new Lincoln Center Theater production, directed by Michael Arden, has officially begun previews at the Vivian Beaumont Theater, with a cast led by Bradley Whitford, Tom Blyth, and Krysta Rodriguez.

BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge recently caught up with Sorkin, Arden, and the company to find out what makes this new production especially relevant today.

Before “The West Wing” and The Social Network, Aaron Sorkin left an indelible mark on American storytelling with the breakout hit play A Few Good Men. This fall, the explosive courtroom drama returns to Broadway in a bold new production—sharp, thrilling, and relevant as ever.

Military lawyer Daniel Kaffee is known for his wit, charm, and uncanny talent for closing cases before they ever get to trial. When assigned to defend two young Marines accused of murder, his typical strategy is upended by Lt. Commander JoAnne Galloway, a sharp attorney determined to prove the men’s innocence. But the evidence soon leads them to a cover-up, putting them on a collision course with the entire chain of command.

"Half of this cast wasn't born the first time we did the play," Sorkin explained. "Of course, there is a specific relevancy to illegal orders. That's something that we're talking about. There's also toxic masculinity, and there's perversion of religion and Christianity."

For Arden, the opportunity to revisit Sorkin's classic isn't about looking backward, but rather discovering how much the story still has to say. "It's been thrilling to see them approach it as Aaron hoped, and I hope, like a new play," he explained. "It doesn't feel like we're examining something that is, you know, 'What was it like in 1989?' It just feels like it's now and we're still asking the same questions."

Go inside the first Broadway preview and watch the full interview with the company in the video here.

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