Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 21, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 21, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Thursday, November 21

Gypsy begins previews on Broadway

Death Becomes Her opens on Broadway

Sunday, November 24

Yellow Face closes on Broadway

McNeal closes on Broadway

Photos: WHITE CHRISTMAS At Paper Mill Playhouse Meets the Press

by Jennifer Broski

See new photos from inside press previews for Irving Berlin’s White Christmas: The Musical, the next production in the Paper Mill Playhouse 2024-2025 season.

Shannon Tyo Shares Backstage Memories and Secrets From YELLOW FACE

by Stephi Wild

We're catching up with Shannon Tyo, who is appearing in Yellow Face. Below, she takes us backstage at Roundabout's Todd Haimes Theatre to share some of her favorite backstage moments, must-haves, and more.

Interview: How Latin Music Star Sebastián Yatra Is Making His Mark on Broadway’s CHICAGO

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Broadway is about to welcome a new leading man, as Latin music sensation Sebastián Yatra makes his Broadway debut as Billy Flynn in Chicago beginning November 25th. Known for his success in Latin Pop, Reggaeton, and more, Yatra artist is trading sold-out concerts for the bright lights of Broadway, embracing the challenge of taking on this iconic role.

Photos: Jonathan Groff and Lucy Lawless Visit MAMA, I’M A BIG GIRL NOW!

by Bruce Glikas

Jonathan Groff and Lucy Lawless recently paid a visit to the off-Broadway production of MAMA, I’M A BIG GIRL NOW! BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of them backstage with the cast here!. (more...)

DEATH BECOMES HER To Release Original Broadway Cast Album in Spring 2025

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The new musical DEATH BECOMES HER, set to open on Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, will release an Original Broadway Cast Album in Spring 2025. Learn more about the production and about the cast recording! . (more...)

Lady Gaga Was Originally in Talks to Play Elphaba in the WICKED Film

by Stephi Wild

Lady Gaga was originally in talks to take on the role of Elphaba in the Wicked film adaptation, which was originally set to be directed by Stephen Daldry. Learn more here!. (more...)

Cynthia Erivo Signs First Look Deal with Universal

by Josh Sharpe

Cynthia Erivo's production company Edith's Daughter is partnering with Universal on a new first-look deal. The performer is currently starring in Universal's Wicked, which opens in theaters in just two short days.. (more...)

GWYNETH GOES SKIING Will Come to New York and Los Angeles in 2025

by Stephi Wild

Gwyneth Paltrow ski trial-inspired musical, Gwyneth Goes Skiing, will embark on a world tour from January 2025, with stops in New York City, Los Angeles, and more. Learn more about when and where to catch the show here!. (more...)

Meet the Cast of CULT OF LOVE, Now In Previews Tonight on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

Cult of Love is now in previews at Broadway's Second Stage Helen Hayes Theater. Meet the cast of Cult of Love here!. (more...)

Video: Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simard & More in DEATH BECOMES HER

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Get a first look at footage of Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simard and more in Death Becomes Her on Broadway. Learn more about the production and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Video: The Avett Brothers Perform During SWEPT AWAY Opening Night Curtain Call

by Stephi Wild

Swept Away officially opened on Broadway this week. The cast was joined on stage for a special performance by The Avett Brothers during the show's curtain call. Check out the video here!. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!