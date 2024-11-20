GWYNETH GOES SKIING Will Come to New York and Los Angeles in 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Gwyneth Paltrow ski trial-inspired musical, Gwyneth Goes Skiing, will embark on a world tour from January 2025, with stops in New York City, Los Angeles, and more.

Gwyneth Goes Skiing will return to the slopes of Park City, Utah, the location of the real-life Gwyneth Paltrow ski trial, playing at the Egyptian Theatre from January 8-18 2025, followed by Off-Broadway and Los Angeles premieres at Soho Playhouse in New York from January 20-26 and The Elysian Los Angeles from January 30 to February 2.

Gwyneth Goes Skiing has enjoyed two sold-out and critically acclaimed runs in London following its premiere in December 2023 and it will play a third season at the Pleasance Theatre from 11 to 21 December 2024, direct from a UK and Ireland Autumn Tour.

Starring Linus Karp as the Goop-founding, Door-Sliding, Shakespeare-In-Loving, consciously uncoupling Hollywood superstar Gwyneth Paltrow and Joseph Martin as her nemesis Dr Terry Sanderson, this ever-evolving show about the Gwyneth Paltrow ski trial is a story of justice, betrayal and optometry, recounting the biggest case to rock the legal world since law was invented. The show makes the audience the jury, asking them to decide who's guilty and who's gooped.

Featuring original music by Leland (Troye Sivan, Cher), vocals by Cat Cohen (Edinburgh Comedy Award Winner) and Emmy and Golden Globe winner (and Broadway legend) Darren Criss (Glee, The Assassination of Gianni Versace) – and a special video appearance from drag legend Trixie Mattel as Gwyneth Paltrow’s mother, Blythe Danner.

Performance Dates

8-18 January - Egyptian Theatre, Park City, Utah

20-26 January - Soho Playhouse, New York

30 January-2 February - The Elysian, Los Angeles