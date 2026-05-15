Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 15, 2026- THE BOOK OF MORMON Box Office Reopens and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 15, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 15, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld! Here's what you missed yesterday on the site. We've got exciting interviews with Broadway's newest stars, behind-the-scenes updates on major productions, and all the latest industry news you need to know. Whether you're catching up on Tony nominations, theater disasters, or celebrating major achievements in the performing arts world, we've got you covered. Grab your coffee and dive into yesterday's top stories below!
But first...
|Coming Up
The 2026 Drama Desk Awards
The 2026 Roger Rees Awards
|The Front Page
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Interview: DEATH OF A SALESMAN Is a Happy Homecoming for Ben Ahlers
Fresh off his breakout turn on HBO’s The Gilded Age, Ben Ahlers is stepping onto the Broadway stage for the very first time- and doing it in one of the season’s most talked-about revivals. Ahlers checked in with BroadwayWorld to tell us about about his journey in the show so far, living up to the hype, and so much more.
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Video: Nicholas Christopher Is Exactly Where He Wants to Be
Fresh off his 2026 Tony nomination, Nicholas Christopher is still marveling at how unexpectedly this chapter of his career came together. Watch in this video as he shares more about advice he's gotten from his Chess costars, what he loves most about his character, and more.
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Repairs Underway at Eugene O'Neill Theatre; Architect Behind 1994 Restoration Weighs In on Timeline
With performances of The Book of Mormon now cancelled through Sunday, May 17 following Monday's three-alarm fire at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre, BroadwayWorld spoke with architect Francesca Russo, who led the theatre's acclaimed 1994 restoration, to get a sense of what the path forward could look like.
|Must Watch
| Video: Annaleigh Ashford, Christopher Jackson, Bernadette Peters, Ben Platt and Patrick Wilson Perform 'Putting It Together'
by Stephi Wild
Annaleigh Ashford, Christopher Jackson, Bernadette Peters, Ben Platt and Patrick Wilson gathered on a recent episode of The Late Show to perform 'Putting It Together' from 'Sunday in the Park with George.' Check out the video here!. (more...)
| Video: See Christopher Abbott in EAST OF EDEN Teaser Trailer
by Josh Sharpe
We have our first look at East of Eden, Netflix's new series adaptation of John Steinbeck's epic novel, starring current Tony Award nominee Christopher Abbott. Watch the new teaser for the series.. (more...)
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Video: Elizabeth A. Davis, Lucas Dixon and More in CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF at Bucks County Playhouse
|Hot Photos
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Photos: Mandy Gonzalez, Jaci Calderon, and More in BASURA at Alliance Theatre
Photos: Producers Jamie deRoy Receives Honorary Doctor of Fine Arts Degree at Carnegie Mellon
|Industry Insights
by Nicole Rosky
Theatrical licensing company Music Theatre International (MTI) has just announced a collaboration with the Mental Health Literacy Collaborative (MHLC), an organization whose vision is for all individuals to understand mental health in order to make informed choices and thrive.. (more...)
John Lithgow to Receive 13th Annual John Willis Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Theatre World Awards Board of Directors has named John Lithgow as the winner of the 13th Annual John Willis Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre. . (more...)
BroadwayWorld Classifieds 5/14/2026; Jobs In HR, Education & More
This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 5/14/2026 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. (more...)
David Lomelí Appointed General Director And CEO Of The Dallas Opera
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Dallas Opera appointed David Lomelí as its next Kern Wildenthal General Director and CEO, succeeding Ian Derrer. He previously served The Dallas Opera in progressively senior artistic roles for over a decade.. (more...)
Claire Danes to Receive Performer Tribute at the 2026 Gotham Television Awards
by Josh Sharpe
Actress Claire Danes will be honored with the Performer Tribute in recognition of her storied career across stage and screen at the Third Annual Gotham Television Awards.. (more...)
TCG Reveals 2026 Willa Kim Costume Design Scholarship Recipients
by Stephi Wild
Theatre Communications Group announced Tianyu Lei and Viktoriia Shlenova as the 2026 recipients of the Willa Kim Costume Design Scholarship, honoring the legacy of the legendary costume designer.. (more...)
|Review Roundups
Review Roundup: Kara Young and Mallori Johnson in Aleshea Harris's IS GOD IS
by Josh Sharpe
Reviews are in for Is God Is, Aleshea Harris's new film adaptation of her play starring two-time Tony-winner Kara Young and Mallori Johnson. Find out what critics think of the film in our review roundup.. (more...)
Review: SAMSON ET DALILA, Royal Ballet And Opera
by Michael Higgs
This revival of Richard Jones’s 2022 production of Samson et Dalila excels on a musical level with spectacular performances by Aigul Akhmetshina as Dalila and SeokJong Baek as Samson.. (more...)
Review: BRUNO MARS - THE ROMANTIC TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium
by Jared Fessler
Bruno Mars brought nonstop energy to U.S. Bank Stadium on Wednesday night for The Romantic Tour, and honestly, the crowd was hooked from the second he walked onstage. Opening with “Nothin’ on You” was a smart move — it immediately threw everyone back to the early Bruno days, and the entire stadium seemed to know every word.. (more...)
Review: SHERLOCK HOLMES, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
by Gary Naylor
Something for everyone in Joshua James's tremendous turn as the great detective. (more...)
Review: TULSA BALLET - MADE IN AMERICA, Royal Ballet and Opera
by Matthew Paluch
Tulsa Ballet made its Linbury Theatre debut last night, and the dancers of the company made a strong impression. Seeing a company for the first time one never truly knows what to expect, but these dancers could hold their own on any global opera house stage. . (more...)
Review: THE LAST MAN, Southwark Playhouse Elephant
by Cindy Marcolina
A virus has decimated the entire population, turning them into zombies. Or has it? Whilst all hell breaks loose, a man is isolating in a bunker alone. Deep underground, his thoughts are his only company and entertainment. His reality slowly alters. Why do we keep going in the face of hardship? Is the fight for survival enough to define a life? Jishik Kim and Seungyeon Kwon’s hit musical hails straight from South Korea in a re-imagined version with Jethro Compton at the dramaturgy and Daljung Kim at the direction. Led by Lex Lee (who shared the role with Nabi Brown through the run), it’s a spunky, bleak, compassionate, riveting piece of solo theatre. . (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
Escalator Malfunction at the Gershwin Theatre Leaves 12 People Injured
by Stephi Wild
Eleven children and one adult were injured Wednesday evening following an escalator malfunction at the Gershwin Theatre, home to Wicked on Broadway. Learn more here!. (more...)
The EVERY BRILLIANT THING Audience Improv That ‘Shook Everyone,’ Even Daniel Radcliffe ‘Had to Take a Beat’
by Michael Gioia
Daniel Radcliffe, Tony-nominated for his performance in the one-person play, picks and chooses a select few at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre every night who help him tell the story of a person coming to terms with his past and reflecting on the beauty he’s seen along the way. . (more...)
Montego Glover, Robert Sean Leonard, and Jean Lichty Will Lead AN AMERICAN DAUGHTER Off-Broadway
by Stephi Wild
La Femme Theatre Productions has announced the cast of its upcoming production of Wendy Wasserstein’s play An American Daughter. Learn more about the play here!. (more...)
Jordan Fisher to Lead Ballroom Dance Rom-Com I WON'T DANCE
by Josh Sharpe
Jordan Fisher is moving from Skid Row to the ballroom for I Won't Dance, a new YA dance-themed romantic comedy starring and executive produced by the Broadway performer. . (more...)
A CAPITOL FOURTH Moves to July 3 for 250th Independence Day Concert
by Josh Sharpe
To kick off the 250th Independence Day weekend, the 2026 edition of A Capitol Fourth will take place at the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol on Friday, July 3— one day earlier than the usual annual event.. (more...)
CHICAGO Original Broadway Cast Recording Joins National Recording Registry
by Stephi Wild
Broadway’s original cast album of “Chicago” is among the selections joining the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress in 2026. Learn more about the full list here!. (more...)
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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