Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 15, 2026- THE BOOK OF MORMON Box Office Reopens and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 15, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld! Here's what you missed yesterday on the site. We've got exciting interviews with Broadway's newest stars, behind-the-scenes updates on major productions, and all the latest industry news you need to know. Whether you're catching up on Tony nominations, theater disasters, or celebrating major achievements in the performing arts world, we've got you covered. Grab your coffee and dive into yesterday's top stories below!

But first...

Coming Up

The Front Page



Interview: DEATH OF A SALESMAN Is a Happy Homecoming for Ben Ahlers Fresh off his breakout turn on HBO’s The Gilded Age, Ben Ahlers is stepping onto the Broadway stage for the very first time- and doing it in one of the season’s most talked-about revivals. Ahlers checked in with BroadwayWorld to tell us about about his journey in the show so far, living up to the hype, and so much more.



Video: Nicholas Christopher Is Exactly Where He Wants to Be Fresh off his 2026 Tony nomination, Nicholas Christopher is still marveling at how unexpectedly this chapter of his career came together. Watch in this video as he shares more about advice he's gotten from his Chess costars, what he loves most about his character, and more.



Repairs Underway at Eugene O'Neill Theatre; Architect Behind 1994 Restoration Weighs In on Timeline With performances of The Book of Mormon now cancelled through Sunday, May 17 following Monday's three-alarm fire at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre, BroadwayWorld spoke with architect Francesca Russo, who led the theatre's acclaimed 1994 restoration, to get a sense of what the path forward could look like.

The 2026 Drama Desk AwardsThe 2026 Roger Rees Awards

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Industry Insights

by Nicole Rosky

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Josh Sharpe

by Stephi Wild

Review Roundups

Theatrical licensing company Music Theatre International (MTI) has just announced a collaboration with the Mental Health Literacy Collaborative (MHLC), an organization whose vision is for all individuals to understand mental health in order to make informed choices and thrive.. ( more... Theatre World Awards Board of Directors has named John Lithgow as the winner of the 13th Annual John Willis Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre. . ( more... This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 5/14/2026 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. ( more... The Dallas Opera appointed David Lomelí as its next Kern Wildenthal General Director and CEO, succeeding Ian Derrer. He previously served The Dallas Opera in progressively senior artistic roles for over a decade.. ( more... Actress Claire Danes will be honored with the Performer Tribute in recognition of her storied career across stage and screen at the Third Annual Gotham Television Awards.. ( more... Theatre Communications Group announced Tianyu Lei and Viktoriia Shlenova as the 2026 recipients of the Willa Kim Costume Design Scholarship, honoring the legacy of the legendary costume designer.. ( more...

Review Roundup: Kara Young and Mallori Johnson in Aleshea Harris's IS GOD IS

by Josh Sharpe

Reviews are in for Is God Is, Aleshea Harris's new film adaptation of her play starring two-time Tony-winner Kara Young and Mallori Johnson. Find out what critics think of the film in our review roundup.. (more...)

Review: SAMSON ET DALILA, Royal Ballet And Opera

by Michael Higgs

This revival of Richard Jones’s 2022 production of Samson et Dalila excels on a musical level with spectacular performances by Aigul Akhmetshina as Dalila and SeokJong Baek as Samson.. (more...)

Review: BRUNO MARS - THE ROMANTIC TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium

by Jared Fessler

Bruno Mars brought nonstop energy to U.S. Bank Stadium on Wednesday night for The Romantic Tour, and honestly, the crowd was hooked from the second he walked onstage. Opening with “Nothin’ on You” was a smart move — it immediately threw everyone back to the early Bruno days, and the entire stadium seemed to know every word.. (more...)

Review: SHERLOCK HOLMES, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

by Gary Naylor

Something for everyone in Joshua James's tremendous turn as the great detective. (more...)

by Matthew Paluch

Tulsa Ballet made its Linbury Theatre debut last night, and the dancers of the company made a strong impression. Seeing a company for the first time one never truly knows what to expect, but these dancers could hold their own on any global opera house stage. . ( more...

Review: THE LAST MAN, Southwark Playhouse Elephant

by Cindy Marcolina

A virus has decimated the entire population, turning them into zombies. Or has it? Whilst all hell breaks loose, a man is isolating in a bunker alone. Deep underground, his thoughts are his only company and entertainment. His reality slowly alters. Why do we keep going in the face of hardship? Is the fight for survival enough to define a life? Jishik Kim and Seungyeon Kwon’s hit musical hails straight from South Korea in a re-imagined version with Jethro Compton at the dramaturgy and Daljung Kim at the direction. Led by Lex Lee (who shared the role with Nabi Brown through the run), it’s a spunky, bleak, compassionate, riveting piece of solo theatre. . (more...)

Around the Broadway World

Escalator Malfunction at the Gershwin Theatre Leaves 12 People Injured

by Stephi Wild

Eleven children and one adult were injured Wednesday evening following an escalator malfunction at the Gershwin Theatre, home to Wicked on Broadway. Learn more here!. (more...)

by Michael Gioia

Daniel Radcliffe, Tony-nominated for his performance in the one-person play, picks and chooses a select few at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre every night who help him tell the story of a person coming to terms with his past and reflecting on the beauty he’s seen along the way. . ( more...

Montego Glover, Robert Sean Leonard, and Jean Lichty Will Lead AN AMERICAN DAUGHTER Off-Broadway

by Stephi Wild

La Femme Theatre Productions has announced the cast of its upcoming production of Wendy Wasserstein’s play An American Daughter. Learn more about the play here!. (more...)

by Josh Sharpe

by Josh Sharpe

by Stephi Wild

Listen Up

"Love starts on a downbeat

Love starts when the music starts

Love starts when the tune is sweet

And you lift your feet

To the beat of your heart." - The Band's Visit