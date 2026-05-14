Photos: Mandy Gonzalez, Jaci Calderon, and More in BASURA at Alliance Theatre

Rehearsals are underway for the world premiere production of BASURA, a new musical with original music and lyrics by Gloria Estefan and Emily Estefan, premiering at Alliance Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, May 30, 2026. Check out photos of the cast below!

BASURA is directed by the Broadway stage visionary and five-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Dear Evan Hansen), written by National Latino Playwriting Award-winner Karen Zacarías (Native Gardens, Destiny of Desire). Grammy Award, Tony Award and Emmy Award winner Alex Lacamoire (Hamilton, In the Heights) is the musical supervisor, orchestrator, and arranger. Tony Award® winner Patricia Delgado (Buena Vista Social Club) will choreograph, Ken Cerniglia (Hadestown, Newsies) is the dramaturg, Cynthia Meng (Dead Outlaw) is the Music Director, Andy Señor Jr. (“Revolution Rent”) is the Associate Director, Phil Colgan is the Associate Choreographer and Casting is by Kristian Charbonier, CSA for The Telsey Office. Casting Director for the Alliance Theatre is Jody Feldman. Grammy Award® and Emmy Award® winner David Lai is the Music Coordinator.

The production stars newcomer Jaci Calderon in the leading role of “Nambi with Dario Alvarez as “José,” Zack Calderon as “Nunu,” Nathan Diaz as “Dani,” Isabel Gonzalez as “Blanca,” and Michelle Zink-Muñoz as “Sofía” with Emmy Award® winner and Tony Award® nominee Kevin Del Aguila (Some Like It Hot, Peter and the Starcatcher) as “Mario” and Drama Desk Award Winner Mandy Gonzalez (In The Heights, Hamilton) as “Mónica.” The production’s ensemble includes David Andino, Monica Garcia Bradley, Victoria Gómez, Michael Marrero, Gage Martinez, Avital Tikva Masri, Kara Menendez, Coty Perno, Julio Rey, Lannie Rubio, Diego Turner-Figueredo, and Ariana Valdes.

Eleven-time Grammy Award winner Gloria Estefan — whose music has sold over 100 million records worldwide — has shaped generations through song. Now, she joins her daughter and acclaimed singer-songwriter, Grammy Award nominee Emily Estefan, to co-write the music and lyrics for BASURA, a powerful and bold new musical inspired by the true story of Paraguay’s Recycled Orchestra, where young artists turn scrap material into instruments and music into possibilities. This world premiere musical continues Estefan’s global legacy — proving that music can rise from anywhere and change everything.

What do you do when the world gives you nothing? You build something beautiful. In a community against all odds, an inspired music teacher starts an orchestra for the students, but they have no instruments. Empty paint cans, a fork, and a bent license plate become a violin, an oil drum transforms into a colorful cello, and the newly formed orchestra hits every note to the beat of something bigger. When the students' instruments become symbols of possibility, the sound is heard around the world.

Based on the award-winning documentary film Landfill Harmonic, the new musical carries the sound of Paraguay’s Recycled Orchestra farther than anyone could have ever imagined. BASURA is an unforgettable journey of rhythm, resilience, and extraordinary music — a radiant, heart-swelling reminder that even in the most unlikely places, you can build something beautiful. Show the world what you’re made of.

Photo Credit: Greg Mooney