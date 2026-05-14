A CAPITOL FOURTH Moves Annual Concert Event One Day Earlier

To kick off the 250th Independence Day weekend, the 2026 edition of A Capitol Fourth will take place at the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol on Friday, July 3— one day earlier than the usual annual event.

Country music star Trace Adkins will join the concert program, which coincides with his 30th year in music. Adkins will make the exclusive television debut of his brand-new patriotic anthem “American Made" on the broadcast.

A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration will be broadcast live and streamed nationwide on Friday, July 3 from 8:00 to 9:30 p.m. ET on PBS stations nationwide, as well as American Forces Network. The concert will also be streaming on YouTube and available as Video on Demand for a limited time from July 3 to July 17, 2026.

This year, the 46-year holiday tradition will celebrate the nation’s Semiquincentennial and feature its usual lineup of musical performances by pop, country, R&B, Broadway, classical and gospel artists, along with the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of top pops conductor Jack Everly.

Talent announcements are forthcoming, but previous years have seen performances and tributes from Broadway stars such as Darren Criss, Cynthia Erivo, Adrienne Warren, Ali Stroker, Matthew Morrison, and Kelli O'Hara, among others.

The 2026 concert finale will feature a live fireworks show over George Washington's Mount Vernon, and will reportedly be the biggest display ever at the home of America’s first president.