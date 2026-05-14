Jordan Fisher to Lead Ballroom Dance Rom-Com I WON'T DANCE

Jordan Fisher is moving from Skid Row to the ballroom for I Won't Dance, a new YA dance-themed romantic comedy starring and executive produced by the Broadway performer, Deadline reports.

The movie traces the story of fiercely competitive dancers Xavier (Fisher) and Alaina. After years of trying to steal each other's spotlight, they are forced to work together in the National Rising Star Championship after their chosen partners exit the competition. Before long, something unexpected develops between the two rivals.

Arriving after the success of another sports series, Heated Rivalry, I Won't Dance marks the feature directorial debut of Christine Lakin (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) and is penned by dancer Allison Johnson. Sharna Burgess is set as the choreographer. Production on the film is expected to begin in February 2027.

Fisher, who is currently starring as Seymour in off-Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors, is no stranger to dance himself, having won the 25th season of Dancing with the Stars with partner Lindsay Arnold.

Fisher is known to Broadway fans for roles in shows like Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, Sweeney Todd, Hadestown, and Moulin Rouge! His many onscreen credits include Liv and Maddie, Grease: Live, Rent: Live and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, among others. Films include To All the Boys, Work It, and Pixar's Turning Red.

He is also slated to be among the voice cast for the forthcoming animated musical movie, Brave Knight, alongside Sydney Agudong, Skylar Astin, Meg Donnelly, and Peyton List.



Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski