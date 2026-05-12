Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 12, 2026- RAGTIME and SCHMIGADOON! Win 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 12, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 12, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good morning, Broadway fans! Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld, where we catch you up on all the buzz from yesterday. We've got romance, awards, and some incredible performances to share with you! Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada are back onstage together in The Great Gatsby, and RAGTIME and SCHMIGADOON! dominated the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards. Plus, Darren Criss rocked out at MISCAST26, Lea Michele's kids surprised her onstage at Chess for Mother's Day, and Martin Short teased a Broadway return with Meryl Streep! Stick around as we dive into all the details below.
But first...
|Coming Up
Wednesday, May 13
BroadwayWorld's Theatre Fan's Choice Awards voting begins
Sunday, May 17
The 2026 Drama Desk Awards
The 2026 Roger Rees Awards
|The Front Page
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Video: Reeve Carney & Eva Noblezada Are At It Again- This Time Starring in THE GREAT GATSBY
Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada cannot be stopped! Just after the couple joined the West End company of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club last fall, they officially tied the knot. Now they are back onstage together again, this time on Broadway in The Great Gatsby- Noblezada reprising the role she created, Daisy, and Carney stepping into Jay Gatsby's shoes. Watch in this video as both chat more about the joys of being onstage together again!
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Exclusive: Watch Darren Criss Rock Out to ANNIE at MISCAST26
MCC Theater presented Miscast26, the one-night-only musical spectacular featuring Broadway stars performing songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast! BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you an exclusive clip of Darren Criss putting his on spin on 'Maybe' from Annie. Watch in this video!
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2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards Winners- RAGTIME and SCHMIGADOON! Lead the Pack
The Outer Critics Circle (OCC), the official organization of writers on New York theatre for out-of-town, national, and digital news publications, has just announced the winners of the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards. We have the full list.
|Must Watch
| Video: Lea Michele's Kids Join Her Onstage at CHESS For Mother's Day
by Michael Major
Lea Michele was surprised by her children onstage at Chess for Mother's Day! During the production's curtain call on Sunday, her kids ran out to hand her flowers. Watch the video now.. (more...)
| Video: Martin Short Teases Broadway Return With Meryl Streep
by Stephi Wild
Martin Short has his sights set on returning to Broadway, and he may be bringing Meryl Streep with him! In a new interview, Short teased that he and his Only Murders in the Building co-star Streep are working on a Broadway show together.. (more...)
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Video: Watch the Trailer For the ANNIE UK & Ireland Tour
Video: SCHMIGADOON! Cast Performs 'With All Your Heart' and 'Corn Puddin'
Video: SUFFS is Now Available to Watch in Full For Free
by Stephi Wild
Shaina Taub's Tony-nominated musical Suffs is available to watch now in full! The capture was filmed during the show's original Broadway run. Watch the video here.. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Stephi Wild
The Off Broadway production of TRU, starring Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Truman Capote, recouped its initial investment after 58 sold-out performances at House of the Redeemer on the Upper East Side.. (more...)
Industry Pro Newsletter: IATSE Takes on the Kennedy Center — and Touring Theatre's Crisis in the UK Deepens
by Alex Freeman
This week's theater news spans awards season milestones, legal disputes, labor tensions, and the business challenges facing the art form on both sides of the Atlantic. The 2026 Tony nominations are in — with Schmigadoon! and The Lost Boys leading the pack. Voting is also now open for BroadwayWorld's own Theater Fans' Choice Awards. On a more turbulent note, a fire at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre has shuttered The Book of Mormon through at least May 17, a second lawsuit has been filed against the producers of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, and IATSE is accusing the Kennedy Center of using its upcoming temporary closure as cover to permanently eliminate union jobs. Regionally, The Naples Players have secured a multi-year grant to expand paid apprenticeships for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. And internationally, The Stage examines whether the UK touring sector — where the number of touring plays has fallen 64% since 2019 — can find a path forward through its mounting financial and structural pressures.. (more...)
Ars Nova Launches $5M BIG DREAMS, BIG SWINGS Campaign, $1M Leadership Gift From Miranda Family Fund
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Ars Nova has launched Big Dreams, Big Swings, a fundraising campaign designed for the resiliency and sustainability of New York City’s premier home for emerging talent.. (more...)
Rain Pryor's PASS THE MATZO to Have Industry Reading at Open Jar Studios
by Chloe Rabinowitz
A private, invite-only industry presentation of will take place for Pass the Matzo, a funny and moving new play by award-winning playwright, actress, and jazz vocalist Rain Pryor.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Adela González Pérez
Los alumnos de 4º de Interpretación Musical presentan la obra de Kath Gotts en el Teatro ESAD Málaga del 21 al 27 de mayo.. (more...)
Jon Cryer Joins the Cast of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
by Stephi Wild
Emmy Award-winning comedic legend Jon Cryer is joining the cast of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee as Vice Principal Douglas Panch beginning tonight, May 11. . (more...)
KINKY BOOTS Will Offer In-Person Lottery in Toronto
by Stephi Wild
KINKY BOOTS announced an in-person same-day lottery for $25 orchestra seats at Toronto's CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre, where the Tony-winning musical is playing a limited engagement.. (more...)
Broadway Alum Rhamell Burke Arrested For Deadly Subway Shove
by Michael Major
Broadway alum Rhamell Burke is being charged for murder after the fatal shoving of a 76-year-old man in a Chelsea subway station. The performer, who appeared on Broadway in King Kong, pushed Ross Falzone down the 18th Street station stairs.. (more...)
THE LION KING Broadway and Touring 'Ed' Will Swap Productions
by Stephi Wild
Disney’s The Lion King has announced that Robb Sapp and Sam Linda, who play the role of Ed on Broadway and tour, respectively, will switch productions. Learn more here!. (more...)
Alex Edelman to Perform at New York City Center in October
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Award winning-comedian, writer, and performer Alex Edelman will appear at New York City Center this fall. His last offering, Just For Us, played more than 500 performances all over the world - including acclaimed runs off and on Broadway.. (more...)
Georgia Teacher Freddie Hendricks Will Receive 2026 Tony Award for Excellence in Theatre Education
by Nicole Rosky
Freddie Hendricks, a middle school theatre teacher at Utopian Academy for the Arts in Ellenwood, Ga., is the 2026 winner of the Excellence in Theatre Education Award (EITEA). The award, which has been presented by the Tony Awards in partnership with Carnegie Mellon University since 2014, will be bestowed at the 79th Annual Tony Awards in New York City on Sunday, June 7. . (more...)
Cynthia Erivo to Return to the Hollywood Bowl in October
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Emmy, Tony, and two-time Grammy winner and three-time Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo is returning to the Hollywood Bowl with a solo, headlining concert this October.. (more...)
Interview: 'Adele Had Never Written a Song Before She Came To Us': Principal Stuart Worden On The BRIT School
by Gary Naylor
Opened in 1991 with the support of the UK recorded music industry through The BRIT Trust and the BPI, The BRIT School is the leading Performing and Creative Arts school in the UK and is completely FREE to attend. Its mission is to train and educate young people for future careers in the booming creative industries. . (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Whitney Leavitt
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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