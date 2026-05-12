Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 12, 2026- RAGTIME and SCHMIGADOON! Win 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards

Video: Watch the Trailer For the ANNIE UK & Ireland Tour

by Michael Major

Watch the trailer video for the UK & Ireland tour of ANNIE. The upcoming tour will feature Claire Sweeney as Miss Hannigan, with Alex Bourne as Oliver Warbucks.. (more...)

Video: SCHMIGADOON! Cast Performs 'With All Your Heart' and 'Corn Puddin'

by Stephi Wild

The cast of Schmigadoon! recently stopped by The TODAY Show as part of the Citi Concert Series to perform two songs from the show. The cast took to the plaza to perform 'With All Your Heart.' Check out the full performances in the video here.. (more...)

by Stephi Wild