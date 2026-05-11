Video: SUFFS is Now Available to Watch in Full For Free

Shaina Taub's Tony-nominated musical Suffs is available to watch now in full for free! The capture was filmed during the show's original Broadway run, which opened in April 2024 and ran until January 2025. The production aired as part of PBS' Great Performances on Friday, May 8. on PBS.

Read our exclusive interview with Shaina Taub where she shared details about the filmed production and more here.

Watch the full musical below!

About Suffs

Suffs stars Tony Award-winning book writer, composer, and lyricist Shaina Taub in the role of Alice Paul, making her only the second woman in history to write the book, music, lyrics and star in her own Broadway musical. She is also the first woman to ever independently win Tony Awards for Best Book and Best Score in the same season.

Suffs also stars Tony Award-winner Nikki M. James as Ida B. Wells, Tony Award-nominee Jenn Colella as Carrie Chapman Catt, Grace McLean as President Woodrow Wilson, Hannah Cruz as Inez Milholland, Kim Blanck as Ruza Wenclawska, Anastacia McCleskey as Mary Church Terrell, Ally Bonino as Lucy Burns, Tsilala Brock as Dudley Malone, Nadia Dandashi as Doris Stevens, and Tony Award-nominee Emily Skinner as Alva Belmont/Phoebe Burn.

Suffs tells the story of the American suffragist movement and the remarkable friendships, heartbreak, and action that brought women together, or, in some cases, tore them apart.

Suffs was named Best Musical by the Outer Critics Circle, received six Tony Award nominations (winning two), two Drama Desk Awards, including Best Score, and a Grammy Award Nomination for "Best Musical Theater Album".

Suffs officially opened on Broadway on April 18, 2024 at The Music Box Theatre. On Sunday, January 5, Suffs played its final performance on Broadway following 24 previews and 301 regular performances. A national tour launched at Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre in September 2025.

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