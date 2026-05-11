Alex Edelman to Perform at New York City Center in October

Award winning-comedian, writer, and performer Alex Edelman will appear at New York City Center on Friday, October 16. Public on sale for this event will commence Thursday, May 14 at 12 PM ET.

Edelman is best known for solo shows that blur the line between his standup comedy roots and narrative-driven storytelling. His last offering, Just For Us, played more than 500 performances all over the world - including acclaimed runs off and on Broadway.

It premiered as an HBO original comedy special in April of 2024, earning him a place on the Time 100 list, a Tony Award, and an Emmy Award for Best Writing for a Variety Special.

Edelman appeared in Jerry Seinfeld’s directorial debut for Netflix, Unfrosted. Beyond standup, he writes regularly for television and can next be seen starring in Peacock’s “The Paper,” a Greg Daniels-helmed spiritual successor to “The Office.” He also writes on the show as a Consulting Producer.

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