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Video: Lea Michele's Kids Join Her Onstage at CHESS For Mother's Day

Michele also brought flowers to her fellow mothers in the cast.

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Lea Michele was surprised by her children onstage at Chess for Mother's Day! During the production's curtain call on Sunday, her kids ran out to hand her flowers. After the Glee alum brought flowers to her fellow mothers in the cast, her husband walked her kids out to hand her flowers.

Michele is the mother of two children, with a 5-year-old son, Ever Leo, and a 2-year-old daughter named Emery Sol.

@leamichele

Happy Mother’s Day! ?♟️

♬ original sound - leamichele

Michele currently appears as “Florence Vassy” alongside Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit and Tony Award nominee Nicholas Christopher in Chess through Sunday, June 21. A new block of tickets is now on sale through Sunday, September 13, 2026, marking the third extension for the first-ever Broadway revival of Chess.

Chess also features Tony Award nominee Hannah Cruz, Tony Award nominee Bryce PinkhamBradley Dean, Tony Award nominee Sean Allan Krill and an ensemble that includes Kyla Bartholomeusz, Daniel Beeman, Shavey Brown, Emma Degerstedt, Casey Garvin, Adam Halpin, David Paul Kidder, Sarah Michele Lindsey, Michael Milkanin, Aleksandr Ivan Pevec, Aliah James, Sydney Jones, Sean MacLaughlin, Sarah Meahl, Ramone Nelson, Fredric Rodriguez Odgaard, Michael Olaribigbe, Katerina Papacostas, Samantha Pollino, Adam Roberts, Regine Sophia and Katie Webber.

Get Chess Tickets From $72

More on this show: Video: How Playing the Long Game Earned Nicholas Christopher a Tony Nomination · 6/3/2026


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