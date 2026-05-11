Video: Lea Michele's Kids Join Her Onstage at CHESS For Mother's Day

Lea Michele was surprised by her children onstage at Chess for Mother's Day! During the production's curtain call on Sunday, her kids ran out to hand her flowers. After the Glee alum brought flowers to her fellow mothers in the cast, her husband walked her kids out to hand her flowers.

Michele is the mother of two children, with a 5-year-old son, Ever Leo, and a 2-year-old daughter named Emery Sol.

Michele currently appears as “Florence Vassy” alongside Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit and Tony Award nominee Nicholas Christopher in Chess through Sunday, June 21. A new block of tickets is now on sale through Sunday, September 13, 2026, marking the third extension for the first-ever Broadway revival of Chess.

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...