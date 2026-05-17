Video: Reeve Carney & Eva Noblezada Are At It Again- This Time Starring in THE GREAT GATSBY

Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada cannot be stopped! Just after the couple joined the West End company of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club last fall, they officially tied the knot. Now they are back onstage together again, this time on Broadway in The Great Gatsby- Noblezada reprising the role she created, Daisy Buchanan, and Carney stepping into Jay Gatsby's shoes.

"I'm so grateful that I have the opportunity to play a character that is really so different from anything I've had the chance to play on stage so far," Reeve told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "But in many ways [he] aligns with parts of my natural presentation as a person in certain aspects. I guess I'm trying to like just boost those parts of myself up in the context of the vessel of Jay Gatsby."

"His Gatsby to me feels so assured, and so cool, and so mysterious, and so mesmerizing," added Eva. "There's a natural energy that Reeve gives off."

2026 brings even more good news for the pair, as the pro-shot of Hadestown hits the big screen after it premieres at Tribeca Film Festival this June.

They don't want their work togehter to end here. "I think that having that attitude of gratitude opens up, in my opinion and also experience, just more opportunities," said Eva. "I think that's the the best and only way to be. [But] I'm excited for a honeymoon and a break! [Luaghs]"

Watch in this video as both chat more about the joys of being onstage together again!

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...